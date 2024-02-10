Nghe An News

Remittances sent back to Yen Thanh reached over USD 250 million

Xuan Hoang

(Baonghean.vn) - With nearly 20 thousand laborers working in various countries, in 2023, the amount of remittances sent back to Yen Thanh reached USD 252 million, accounting for 50% of the district's annual production value.

bna-nong-thon-nghe-an-dang-tung-ngay-khoi-sac-trong-anh-mot-goc-nong-thon-huyen-lua-yen-thanh-anh-thai-duong-1422.jpg
A corner of Yen Thanh district. Photo: Thai Duong

Yen Thanh is a locality with a high number of laborers working abroad, consistently ranking at the top of the province. Among them, many laborers in European countries, with very decent incomes, send a significant amount of remittances back to their homeland, especially during the Lunar New Year.

Mr. Nguyen Van Duong - Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Yen Thanh district stated: The number of people in the district going abroad for labor export is increasing, with nearly 20 thousand people currently workingin European and Asian countries... With diligence and hard work, the majority of them have very good incomes. It is estimated that in 2023, the amount of remittances sent back to their homeland reached USD 252 million, an increase of USD 7 million compared to 2022. This amount of remittances accounts for 50% of the district's production value throughout the year. Among them, the amount of remittances sent back during the Tet holiday in the Year of the Dragon is estimated at about USD 25 million.

In addition to the localities with a ‘long-standing tradition’ of labor export such as Son Thanh, Vien Thanh, Hong Thanh, Phu Thanh, in recent years, there have been additional communes: Ma Thanh, Tien Thanh, Lang Thanh...

Mr. Tran Dinh Canh - Chairman of the People's Committee of Ma Thanh commune said that the entire commune currently has 500 people working in developed countries. In the past year, the amount of remittances sent back to the locality is estimated at about USD 12 million, of which about USD 2 million were sent back during the Lunar New Year -the Year of the Dragon.

"Thanks to the remittances sent back by our offspring, the income of the people has increased to nearly VND 62 million/person/year. Families are building spacious and decent houses and actively contributing to the construction of the new rural areas in the locality. Ma Thanh is awaiting the provincial new style rural area appraisal council to come and appraise for the new style rural area standards in 2023", Mr. Tran Dinh Canh enthusiastically said.

Mr. Nguyen Huu Sau - Chairman of the People's Committee of Son Thanh commune said that currently, the entire commune has nearly 2,000 people working abroad, with the majority in European countries, earning high incomes. It is estimated that in 2023, the amount of remittances sent back to the homeland exceeds USD 20 million.

As a result, the average income of Son Thanh commune in 2023 reached VND 84 million /person. People are increasingly investing in high-rise housing, with over 50% of households having solidly built, high-rise, garden houses... with beautiful architecture. Along with that, welfare facilities are also being invested in more modernly. From being the poorest commune in the district since the 1990s, Son Thanh commune has now risen to the top in terms of economic development in Yen Thanh district...

Yen Thanh laborers working abroad remittances year of the dragon lunar new year

