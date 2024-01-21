Over VND 135.5 billion donated to 'Tet for the Poor – Year of the Dragon 2024'

(Baonghean.vn) - As of 5 PM on January 20, organizations and individuals across the entire province of Nghe An have registered to donate over 135.5 billion dong to the program "Tet for the Poor – Year of the Dragon 2024".

Provincial Party Secretary Thai Thanh Quy and Colonel Phan Dai Nghia - Chief of the Provincial Military Command present gifts to poor households in Chau Thuan commune, Quy Chau district. Photo: Thanh Duy

Responding to the Letter from the Provincial Party Secretary calling for support to help the poor celebrate the Tet holiday in 2024, many organizations and individuals joined hands with the provincial party and authority to help so that poor and near-poor households have a warm and joyful Tet.

According to the data updated by the Nghe An Provincial Fatherland Front, as of 5 PM on January 20, there were 176 organizations, individuals and businesses registered to support "Tet for the Poor – Year of the Dragon 2024", with a total amount of over 135.5 billion dong (including over 133.5 billion dong in cash donations and nearly 2 billion dong in goods).

The launch ceremony for the program "Tet for the Poor – Year of the Dragon 2024" in Nghe An province will be held at 8 PM on January 21, 2024, at the Provincial Cultural House. The program, held annually by the province, aims to promote and mobilize agencies, units, businesses, philanthropists and all classes of the population to join hands with the Party and the provincial government in taking care of Tet for policy families, poor households, near-poor households, and those with extremely difficult circumstances, ensuring that everyone enjoys a happy and prosperous traditional Tet holiday.