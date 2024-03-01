Nghe An attends the conference of 9 provinces of Vietnam, Laos and Thailand

(Baonghean.vn) - On February 28, the 23rd conference of the nine provinces of Vietnam, Laos, and Thailand that share the use of Road 8 and Road 12 took place in Sakon Nakhon province, Thailand.

An overall view of the 23rd conference of 9 provinces of 3 countries Vietnam, Laos and Thailand that share the use of Road 8 and Road 12 held in Sakon Nakhon province. Photo: Le Thuy

The event was participated by representatives from the provinces of Ha Tinh, Nghe An, Quang Binh of Vietnam; Bolikhamxay and Khammouane provinces of Laos; Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom and Nong Khai provinces of Thailand.

Nghe An delegation taking part in the conference was led by Mr. Tran Khanh Thuc - Director of the Department of Foreign Affairs and included leaders from the Departments of Planning and Investment, Transport and Home Affairs.

In his opening remarks, the Governor of Sakon Nakhon expressed his delight to welcome the delegation of representatives from various provinces to attend the conference. He highly appreciated the collaboration across various sectors among the 9 provinces in the past and suggested that the representatives of each province put forward specific proposals to enhance the effectiveness of cooperation in the future.

The signing ceremony of Minutes of the 23rd conference. Photo: Le Thuy

At the conference, a summary of the results of collaboration among the 9 provinces in implementing the contents of the 22nd conference held in Ha Tinh province in September 2019 was presented. Accordingly, the provinces cooperated in effectively implementing and achieving positive outcomes in various areas outlined in the previous conference’s minutes. These areas included education, healthcare, agriculture, commerce, investment, tourism, science and technology transfer, as well as cultural and sports exchanges.

Speaking at the conference, Mr. Tran Khanh Thuc, the head of the delegation from Nghe An province informed some of the outcomes of the province's collaboration with other provinces in recent times. Nghe An province currently has 16 foreign direct investment projects from Thailand that have been granted certificates in Nghe An province with a total registered capital of USD 265.27 million. These projects encompass various sectors, including 6 projects in seafood processing, food and beverage processing; 2 projects in mineral exploitation and processing; 4 projects in trade and services, 1 project in footwear production, and 3 projects in infrastructure for industrial parks investment and business.

Besides, Nghe An province encourages collaboration with tourism enterprises in Bolikhamxay and Khammouane provinces of Laos and Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom and Nong Khai provinces of Thailand to capitalize on tourist routes from Nghe An to Cau Treo/Cha Lo border crossing to the aforementioned provinces and vice versa via Road 8 and Road 12.

Nghe An hopes to enhance the effectiveness of collaboration among the 9 provinces in the coming period, creating the best conditions to promote business cooperation. The delegation proposes that the Bolikhamxay Delegation report to the Bolikhamxay Provincial Government to recommend to the Lao government the early declaration of the Nam On border crossing as a main border checkpoint. This move is intended to facilitate import-export activities and border crossings.

On the same day, the delegation of representatives from the 9 provinces of Vietnam, Laos, and Thailand that share the use of Road 8 and Road 12 successfully approved and signed the Conference Minutes.

The collaboration among the 9 provinces of Vietnam, Laos, and Thailand that share the use of Road 8 and Road 12 has played a role in enhancing the friendly relations among the three countries. It has also contributed to the economic and social development of each province and the entire region, thereby contributing to the construction of a peaceful and prosperous ASEAN community.