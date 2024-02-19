Nghe An News

News

Business

Society

Travel

Photo

Video

The planning project of urban, eco-tourism, resort and sports area meeting international standards in Dien Chau district to be reviewed

Mai Hoa

Theo dõi Báo Nghệ An trên Google News

(Baonghean.vn) - The planning project for the 1/2,000 ratio construction zone of the urban, eco-tourism, resortand sports area south of N2 road in Dien Chau district, belonging to the Southeast Economic Zone, covers a total area of over 686 hectares.

bna-427909146-2736393966531843-4689723467221705283-n-8502.jpg
The overall perspective of the planning project for the 1/2,000 ratio construction zone of the urban, eco-tourism, resort and sports area south of N2 road in Dien Chau district, belonging to the Southeast Economic Zone.

The planning boundary encompasses the two communes of Dien Trung and Dien An (Dien Chau district); to the north, it borders the planned N2 road of the Southeast Economic Zone; to the south, it borders the Cuong temple, Dang mountain and Mo Da mountain; to the east, it borders Bien Dong; and to the west, it borders the North-South railway.

The project plans four functional zones. Specifically, the urban zone with auxiliary services covers an area of nearly 109 hectares, with an estimated population of about 13,350 people; it is designed to become a densely populated urban area, catering to the accommodation and living needs of residents and workers in the industrial zones to the west and north of the Southeast Economic Zone.

bna-mh-5510.jpg
The urban subdivision with auxiliary services.

The central urban and ecological residential zone cover an area of over 153 hectares, with an estimated population of about 6,700 people; it is envisioned to be a combined urban and ecological residential area with public services.

The tourist and service urban zone covers nearly 182 hectares, with an estimated population of over 8,000 people; it is designed to be a tourist and service urban area to exploit the potential for coastal tourism in the planned area.

bna-mhh-2788.jpg
The tourist-service zone of the planning project.

The resort and sports zone covers an area of over 242 hectares, with an estimated population of about 850 people; it is aimed at becoming a regional resort and sports center, based on the exploitation of coastal landscape potential and the diverse plant system at the foot of Mo Da mountain - a place with the An Duong Vuong temple with many mystical legends and unique cultural and historical values; it is planned to include a 36-hole golf course with modern infrastructure, targeting high-end customers and providing supporting functions such as a clubhouse, golf villas, and resorts.

The planning project for the 1/2,000 ratio construction zone of the urban, resort and sports area south of N2 road in Dien Chau district, belonging to the Southeast Economic Zone, will be presented for review and approval at the 18th session of the Provincial People's Council, scheduled for February 19, 2024.

The preparation of the planning project for the 1/2,000 ratio construction zone of the urban, resort and sports area south of N2 road in Dien Chau district, belonging to the Southeast Economic Zone, aims to concretize the Comprehensive Adjustment Plan for the general construction planning of the Southeast Economic Zone until 2040, approved by the Prime Minister in Decision No. 93, dated February 15, 2023.

The objective of the project is to establish a high-end ecological tourism community that meets international standards and serves as one of the key tourism centers in the North Central region, enhancing the ability to meet the resort and entertainment needs of domestic and foreign tourists; a comprehensive urban, sports,tourism and ecological resort area with technical infrastructure and landscape architecture.

This is also the basis for attracting, calling for and selecting investors to implement the planning in accordance with regulations; it provides legal grounds for planning investment, construction and management of construction projects and functional areas in the region.

Tin liên quan
planning project Dien Chau district urban eco-tourism resort and sports area

Có thể bạn quan tâm

tin mới

Nghe An tourism’s logo and slogan released

Nghe An tourism’s logo and slogan released

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - On the afternoon of December 28, the organizing committee of the competition for creating logos and slogans for Nghe An tourism held a summary and announcement of the officiallogo and slogan for Nghe An tourism.

The red persimmon season in the Hmong village of Nghe An

The red persimmon season in the Hmong village of Nghe An

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - The persimmon trees laden with fruit shed all their leaves when winter arrives in the villages of the Hmong people in Ky Son district, creating a rare and beautiful sight. Everywhere is aglow with the red color of ripe persimmons, dispelling the cold of winter.

The unique Nga My market fair

The unique Nga My market fair

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - The Nga My market fair (in Tuong Duong district) is an appealing destination for numerous local and non-local tourists. It’s not just the place for buying, exchanging goods, but also a venue for gatherings and cultural exchanges among the ethnic community.

Patrol along the Vietnam-Laos border

Patrol along the Vietnam-Laos border

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - On November 21 and 22, at Thong Thu Border Post, Nghe An Border Guard, in collaboration with the Thong Thu Commune's local militia in Que Phong district organized a closed-border patrol along the Vietnam-Laos border.

Farmers in Quynh Luu district diligently sow Tet flowers

Farmers in Quynh Luu district diligently sow Tet flowers

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - Currently, farmers in Quynh Luu district (Nghe An province) are diligently sowing lunar Tet flowers for the year 2024. This year, the price of flower seeds has decreased, making people excited to increase the planting area in hopes of having a successful flower season for Tet.