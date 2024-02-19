The planning project of urban, eco-tourism, resort and sports area meeting international standards in Dien Chau district to be reviewed

(Baonghean.vn) - The planning project for the 1/2,000 ratio construction zone of the urban, eco-tourism, resortand sports area south of N2 road in Dien Chau district, belonging to the Southeast Economic Zone, covers a total area of over 686 hectares.

The overall perspective of the planning project for the 1/2,000 ratio construction zone of the urban, eco-tourism, resort and sports area south of N2 road in Dien Chau district, belonging to the Southeast Economic Zone.

The planning boundary encompasses the two communes of Dien Trung and Dien An (Dien Chau district); to the north, it borders the planned N2 road of the Southeast Economic Zone; to the south, it borders the Cuong temple, Dang mountain and Mo Da mountain; to the east, it borders Bien Dong; and to the west, it borders the North-South railway.

The project plans four functional zones. Specifically, the urban zone with auxiliary services covers an area of nearly 109 hectares, with an estimated population of about 13,350 people; it is designed to become a densely populated urban area, catering to the accommodation and living needs of residents and workers in the industrial zones to the west and north of the Southeast Economic Zone.

The urban subdivision with auxiliary services.

The central urban and ecological residential zone cover an area of over 153 hectares, with an estimated population of about 6,700 people; it is envisioned to be a combined urban and ecological residential area with public services.

The tourist and service urban zone covers nearly 182 hectares, with an estimated population of over 8,000 people; it is designed to be a tourist and service urban area to exploit the potential for coastal tourism in the planned area.

The tourist-service zone of the planning project.

The resort and sports zone covers an area of over 242 hectares, with an estimated population of about 850 people; it is aimed at becoming a regional resort and sports center, based on the exploitation of coastal landscape potential and the diverse plant system at the foot of Mo Da mountain - a place with the An Duong Vuong temple with many mystical legends and unique cultural and historical values; it is planned to include a 36-hole golf course with modern infrastructure, targeting high-end customers and providing supporting functions such as a clubhouse, golf villas, and resorts.

The planning project for the 1/2,000 ratio construction zone of the urban, resort and sports area south of N2 road in Dien Chau district, belonging to the Southeast Economic Zone, will be presented for review and approval at the 18th session of the Provincial People's Council, scheduled for February 19, 2024.

The preparation of the planning project for the 1/2,000 ratio construction zone of the urban, resort and sports area south of N2 road in Dien Chau district, belonging to the Southeast Economic Zone, aims to concretize the Comprehensive Adjustment Plan for the general construction planning of the Southeast Economic Zone until 2040, approved by the Prime Minister in Decision No. 93, dated February 15, 2023.

The objective of the project is to establish a high-end ecological tourism community that meets international standards and serves as one of the key tourism centers in the North Central region, enhancing the ability to meet the resort and entertainment needs of domestic and foreign tourists; a comprehensive urban, sports,tourism and ecological resort area with technical infrastructure and landscape architecture.

This is also the basis for attracting, calling for and selecting investors to implement the planning in accordance with regulations; it provides legal grounds for planning investment, construction and management of construction projects and functional areas in the region.