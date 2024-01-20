Nghe An province continues to accompany and support the WHA Group

(Baonghean.vn) - The province hopes to continue receiving investment capital from the WHA Group in the coming time, to jointly achieve goals and develop together.

An overall view of the working session. Photo: Pham Bang

On the afternoon of January 17, Mr. Nguyen Duc Trung - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee, chaired a working session with the leadership of the WHA Group (Thailand) on the implementation of the project and the development plan of the group in Nghe An province.

Speaking at the working session, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the WHA Group, Jareeporn Jarukornsakul, expressed sincere and profound gratitude for the support of the provincial leadership, departments, sectors, and Nghi Loc district during more than 7 years that the WHA Group has invested and developed in Nghe An province.

WHA Group donates 10 charity houses worth VND 500 million to poor households in Nghi Loc district. Photo: Pham Bang

Sending congratulations to Nghe An province for ranking 8th nationwide in attracting FDI in 2023, the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the WHA Group hopes that in 2024, Nghe An province will continue to maintain this achievement.

In 2023, the WHA Group achieved its highest revenue and profit since its establishment. In the coming future, the WHA Group has planned to invest $1 billion in Vietnam. Therefore, the group hopes to continue receiving strong support and active collaboration from the provincial leadership of Nghe An.

On behalf of the provincial leadership, Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee Nguyen Duc Trung acknowledged and highly appreciated the results achieved by the WHA Group. He also expressed gratitude for the contributions of the group to the province’s economic and social development, especially in attracting investment over the past period.

Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee Nguyen Duc Trung presents a souvenir to the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of WHA Group. Photo: Pham Bang

Assessing that 2024 poses more challenges than advantages, the Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee stated that Nghe An is still determined to set high goals in economic and social development as well as attracting investment. In particular, the province strives to maintain its position among the top 10 nationwide in attracting foreign investment.

Identifying opportunities to access FDI capital, Nghe An province hopes that the WHA Group will continue to accompany the province in achieving the set goals, especially in the field of attracting investment. Therefore, the WHA Group shouldcomplete infrastructure investment in phase 2, intensify investment attraction, complete procedures for approval of the investment policy in phase 3, and prepare for subsequent stages as agreed upon by the province and the group.

Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee Nguyen Duc Trung emphasized that Nghe An province is committed to always accompany and support the WHA Group in successfully implementing projects in the area. The province also hopes to continue receiving investment capital from the WHA Group in the coming time, to jointly achieve goals and develop together.