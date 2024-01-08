Nghe An News

News

Business

Society

Travel

Photo

Video

Over VND 3.3 trillion allocated for public investment projects in Vinh city in 2024

Mai Hoa

Theo dõi Báo Nghệ An trên Google News

(Baonghean.vn) - This decision was made by the Vinh city’s People's Council at its 11th session of the 22nd term, from 2021 to 2026, held at the end of December 2023.

bna-mh-7626.jpg
Chu Trac Street has been renovated and upgraded. Photo: Mai Hoa

Specifically, during this session, the People's Council of Vinh city issued a resolution on the Public Investment Plan for 2024 with a total capital of over 3.347 trillion Vietnamese dong from the city's budget.

It clearly stipulates the principles, criteria, and allocation plan of the city's budget capital, ensuring priority order: allocating funds to settle overdue payments for basic construction (if any); allocating funds to recover remaining advanced capital that needs to be recovered in the medium-term public investment plan for the 2021-2025 period (if any); allocating funds for completed projects completed and put into use before December 31, 2023.

bna-mh-thanh-pho-vinh-thi-cong-chinh-trang-via-he-tuyen-dai-lo-len-nin-6123.jpg
Vinh city renovates and upgrades sidewalks on roads in Hung Phuc ward. Photo: Mai Hoa

Subsequently, the city allocates funds for transitional projects that have exceeded the capital allocation time or must be completed in 2024 according to the allocated time, where projects that have surpassed the capital allocation time must provide specific explanations and propose an extension of the capital allocation period as stipulated.

It also allocates sufficient funds for investment preparation tasks, planning tasks, matching funds for projects using ODA (Official Development Assistance) and preferential loans from foreign sponsors, state investment capital participating in projects through public-private partnerships, and the central budget payment obligations. After allocating enough funds for the aforementioned projects, new construction projects were then allocated funds.

Accordingly, the total budget of over 3.347 trillion Vietnamese dong from the city's budget will be allocated to 389 projects, including 66 completed projects, 135 ongoing projects, 80 land fund exploitation projects, 45 investment preparation projects, and 63 new construction projects.

bna-mh5-8020.jpg
Tran Phu Street is allocated capital to build a drainage system to prevent flooding. Photo: Mai Hoa

Among the 63 new construction projects, there are several projects that voters and the public have shown interest in, reflected in multiple proposals, such as the Extended Le Mao Street Project, Phase 2; the renovation and upgrading of Nguyen Gia Thieu Street (from Vo Nguyen Hien Street to Ton That Tung Street), Hung Dung Ward; Tran Minh Tong Street Project, from Tran Tan Street to Tue Tinh Street; Upgrading Nguyen Bieu Street, Branch 1, Le Mao Ward; the construction of Vinh's smart urban area - Phase 1, etc.

Additionally, Vinh city also prioritizes new construction projects to tackle localized flooding, renovate and upgrade the main and important transportation systems of wards and communes, urban gentrification projects such as constructing drainage systems for Tran Phu, Phong Dinh Cang, Phuong Hoang, and Doan Nhu Hai streets; constructing the drainage canal system of Nghi Kim - Nghi Van, Phase 2; building regulating lakes in Nghi Phu, Nghi Duc and connecting canal lines; renovating and upgrading Ngo Tuan, Cao Ba Quat, Nguyen Kiem, Tran Van Quang, Ngo Quang, Nguyen Huu Dien, and Minh Tan streets.

Tin liên quan
construction projects urban gentrification Official Development Assistance

Có thể bạn quan tâm

tin mới

The red persimmon season in the Hmong village of Nghe An

The red persimmon season in the Hmong village of Nghe An

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - The persimmon trees laden with fruit shed all their leaves when winter arrives in the villages of the Hmong people in Ky Son district, creating a rare and beautiful sight. Everywhere is aglow with the red color of ripe persimmons, dispelling the cold of winter.

The unique Nga My market fair

The unique Nga My market fair

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - The Nga My market fair (in Tuong Duong district) is an appealing destination for numerous local and non-local tourists. It’s not just the place for buying, exchanging goods, but also a venue for gatherings and cultural exchanges among the ethnic community.

Patrol along the Vietnam-Laos border

Patrol along the Vietnam-Laos border

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - On November 21 and 22, at Thong Thu Border Post, Nghe An Border Guard, in collaboration with the Thong Thu Commune's local militia in Que Phong district organized a closed-border patrol along the Vietnam-Laos border.

Farmers in Quynh Luu district diligently sow Tet flowers

Farmers in Quynh Luu district diligently sow Tet flowers

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - Currently, farmers in Quynh Luu district (Nghe An province) are diligently sowing lunar Tet flowers for the year 2024. This year, the price of flower seeds has decreased, making people excited to increase the planting area in hopes of having a successful flower season for Tet.

Nghe An province attends the 'Meet Japan 2023' program

Nghe An province attends the 'Meet Japan 2023' program

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - The 'Meet Japan' program coincided with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan, aiming to connect localities across the country with Japanese partners, providing opportunities to promote their potential and strengths.

Kho Mu people's bamboo weaving helps escaping poverty

Kho Mu people's bamboo weaving helps escaping poverty

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - In the remote village of Dinh Son 1, Huu Kiem commune (Ky Son), the Kho Mu people are renowned for their bamboo weaving craftsmanship. What once considered a means of producing household items for their own use has now evolved into a trade that uplifts the community from poverty.