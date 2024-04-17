Explore the mysterious beauty of Doi Khet cave on Pha En mountain
(Baonghean.vn) - A group of ‘Gen Z’ friends in Quy Chau district embarked on an exploration of Doi Khet cave. This mysterious cave has brought many interesting experiences…
(Baonghean.vn) - A group of ‘Gen Z’ friends in Quy Chau district embarked on an exploration of Doi Khet cave. This mysterious cave has brought many interesting experiences…
(Baonghean.vn) - With only about a month left until the Cua Lo Tourism Festival 2024, the town is prioritizing urban renovation to welcome visitors to the coastal area.
(Baonghean.vn) - On the morning of March 13, Nghe An Museum, in collaboration with the Vietnam Women's Museum and teacher, journalist, and poet Nguyen Thi My Dung, organized the exhibition: "Following the Footsteps of the General" and inaugurated "Digital Experience Space" - phase 1.
(Baonghean.vn) - On the afternoon of March 13, the Viet Nam – Germany College of Nghe An organized a program for bilateral cooperation in vocational training with the Handwerkskammer Erfurt– the Chamber of Crafts of Erfurt City, Federal Republic of Germany.
(Baonghean.vn) - Vinh University and the University of Waikato have recently exchanged a cooperation agreement in the field of education and training during the visit and working sessions with PM Pham Minh Chinh in New Zealand.
(Baonghean.vn) - This year's International Women's Day witnesses a decline in the price of fresh flowers, along with a plentiful and varied supply. There are also various types of gifts available, accompanied by numerous promotions that many people choose to present to their beloved ones.
(Baonghean.vn) - Nghe An province will focus on perfecting night-time economic development models in Vinh city and Cua Lo town.
(Baonghean.vn) - On the morning of March 1, the opening ceremony of Hang Bua Festival 2024 took place in Chau Tien commune, Quy Chau district.
(Baonghean.vn) - On February 27, 2024, the People's Committee of Nghe An Province issued Decision No. 30/QD-UBND approving the investment policy for the upgrade and expansion of Vinh International Airport with a total investment of VND 233.6 billion.
(Baonghean.vn) - On February 28, the 23rd conference of the nine provinces of Vietnam, Laos, and Thailand that share the use of Road 8 and Road 12 took place in Sakon Nakhon province, Thailand.
(Baonghean.vn) - On the morning of February 25, Mr. Vuong Dinh Hue - Member of the Politburo, Chairman of the National Assembly, offered flowers and incense to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh at Kim Lien Special National Relic in Nam Dan commune, Nghe An province.
(Baonghean.vn) - The additional gallery on Ho Chi Minh Square showcases 116 photos, 6 excerpts, 24 artifacts, 1 bas-relief, divided into 3 themes: Uncle Ho with his homeland; The process of constructing the monument; Preservation and promotion of the monument's value.
(Baonghean.vn) - In 2022, with nearly USD 1 billion in FDI, Nghe An ranked 10th out of 63 provinces; in 2023, the province in the North Central region entered the "billion-dollar FDI attraction club" for the first time with a capital surpassing USD 1.6 billion, ranking 8th out of 63 provinces.
(Baonghean.vn) - In the winter crop of 2023, Tan Ky district (Nghe An) continued to collaborate with businesses to implement a model of growing sweet corn on the riverside mudflats. As a result, the yield reached 12 - 15 tons/ha, generating an income of VND 60 - 70 million /ha.
(Baonghean.vn) - The planning project for the 1/2,000 ratio construction zone of the urban, eco-tourism, resortand sports area south of N2 road in Dien Chau district, belonging to the Southeast Economic Zone, covers a total area of over 686 hectares.
(Baonghean.vn) - In the early days of the 1st lunar month, visitors from afar come to offer incense at the Con Temple, both paying respects to the most sacred temple in Nghe An and enjoying the delicious grilled herring accompanied by hot steamed rolled pancakes.
(Baonghean.vn) When Tet comes, travelling to highland villages, especially to villages where Hmong people live, many tourists are very impressed by the colors of the costumes of the women. They seemed to bear the color of Spring...
(Baonghean.vn) - On the afternoon of February 9, the Department of Tourism, in collaboration with Sai Gon Kim Lien Hotel, organized a welcome ceremony for an international tourist group arriving in Nghe An during the Lunar New Year – the Year of the Dragon 2024.
(Baonghean.vn) - With nearly 20 thousand laborers working in various countries, in 2023, the amount of remittances sent back to Yen Thanh reached USD 252 million, accounting for 50% of the district's annual production value.
(Baonghean.vn) - As of 5 PM on January 20, organizations and individuals across the entire province of Nghe An have registered to donate over 135.5 billion dong to the program "Tet for the Poor – Year of the Dragon 2024".
(Baonghean.vn) - Among the various types of flowers and ornamental plants for Tet decorations, orchids are among the most beloved by many people. Orchid shops have to hire additional artisans to meet market demands before Tet.
(Baonghean.vn) - The province hopes to continue receiving investment capital from the WHA Group in the coming time, to jointly achieve goals and develop together.
(Baonghean.vn) - There is still a month until the Lunar New Year, but on the streets of Vinh City, many gardeners have already set up stalls selling peach blossoms, kumquat trees, and various flowers to serve the early Tet celebration needs of the people.
(Baonghean.vn) - The Department of Transport of Nghe An province is coordinating with the Southeast Economic Zone Management Board to propose opening the Vinh - China flight route.
(Baonghean.vn) - This decision was made by the Vinh city’s People's Council at its 11th session of the 22nd term, from 2021 to 2026, held at the end of December 2023.
(Baonghean.vn) - On January 1, the Department of Tourism of Nghe An, in coordination with Vinh International Airport and the branch of Vietnam Airlines Corporation in Vinh, organized a program to welcome tourists and the first flight to Nghe An in 2024.
(Baonghean.vn) - The 1st vessel to dock at Cua Lo Port in the new year of 2024 was the Tan Cang container ship, with a carrying capacity of 6,200 tons, transporting commodity to Hai Phong.
(Baonghean.vn) - As Tet approaches, the Hmong people in Nghe An province begin making "lua dua". These sticky cakes made by this community are primarily used for family consumption and are also indispensable items in some ancestral worshipping rituals.
(Baonghean.vn) - The livestream introduced, promoted and connected the consumption of 42 OCOP (One Commune One Product) products from various regions in Nghe An.
(Baonghean.vn) - On the afternoon of December 28, the organizing committee of the competition for creating logos and slogans for Nghe An tourism held a summary and announcement of the officiallogo and slogan for Nghe An tourism.
(Baonghean.vn) - In 2023, the province’s total export turnover is estimated to reach USD 3.11 billion, up 22.6% compared to the same period, of which the commodity export turnover is expected to reach USD 2.5 billion.
(Baonghean.vn) – In 2023, Nghe An witnessed a remarkable surge in investment; notably, foreign direct investment (FDI) surpassed the USD 1.6 billion, placing it among the top 10 provinces and cities nationwide in terms of attracting FDI.
(Baonghean.vn) - During the visit to Motherson Group, one of the world's leading automotive component conglomerates, Mr. Thai Thanh Quy, the Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, expressed a desire for cooperation between the conglomerate and Nghe An province.