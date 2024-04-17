Nghe An News

News

Business

Society

Travel

Photo

Video

Explore the mysterious beauty of Doi Khet cave on Pha En mountain

Duc Anh - Thanh Chung - Phuong Mai

Theo dõi Báo Nghệ An trên Google News

(Baonghean.vn) - A group of ‘Gen Z’ friends in Quy Chau district embarked on an exploration of Doi Khet cave. This mysterious cave has brought many interesting experiences…

Đoàn bị thu hút bởi vẻ đẹp của hang .jpg
Doi Khet Cave, located on Pha En Mountain range, in Hong Tien village, Chau Tien commune, Quy Chau district, has recently been discovered by local residents. Photo: Duc Anh.
Trên cung đường đến với hang đá nhóm bạn trẻ đã được chứng kiến sự hùng vĩ của núi rừng Tây Nghệ An.jpg
Inspired by the tales of the beauty and mystery of Doi Khet Cave, a group of Quy Chau district's Gen Z youth made the decision to embark on an adventure promising many exciting things awaiting. The group had to hike for around two hours through the jungle and cross the mountains to get to Doi Khet cave. Along the way to the cave, the young people witnessed the grandeur of Western Nghe An's mountains and forest. There were hundreds of ancient trees reaching high, with trunks wide enough for 4 to 5 people to embrace, wildflowers nestled under palm trees, lush green grasslands, accompanied by the sound of wind and wild birds, bringing the group a sense of tranquility and purity. Photo: Duc Anh
Dưới vòm hang nơi đón những tia nắng lấp ló là các nhũ đá hiện lên với muôn hình thù khác lạ.jpg
After nearly 2 hours trekking through the jungle, the sight that unfolded before the group of travelers was a cave with pristine beauty, full of impressions. Photo: Duc Anh.
Những lớp thạch nhũ đẹp đến mê hồn.jpg
The stalactites exhibit a diverse array of forms beneath the cave's dome, where the daylight beams through. Photo: Duc Anh
BNA_8000.jpg
Deeper into the cave, there are large rock slabs covered with sparkling stalactites, resembling a white silk fabric adorned with glittering sequins. Photo: Duc Anh
Những phiến đá rộng lớn, được bao phủ nhũ thạch lấp lánh.jpg
The length of Doi Khet Cave is around 100 meters, with its highest point reaching nearly 30 meters. The cave's low temperature gives visitors a refreshing and cool sensation. Photo: Duc Anh
Những hình thù bí ẩn trên các tảng đá trong hang.jpg
Mysterious patterns can be seen on the rock inside the cave. Photo: Duc Anh
Các bạn trẻ hứng thú khi được Check-in tại đây.jpg
Eager to capture the moments during their visit, the group of young friends dressed up in traditional Thai costumes. The vibrant colors of yellow and red dresses, along with the Pieu scarf, accentuated the beauty of the young women as they stood in front of the camera lens. Photo: Duc Anh
Chiếc khăn Piêu của dân tộc Thái.jpg
Pieu scarf of Thai people. Photo: Duc Anh
Chiếc nỏ của người Thái được đoàn lấy làm đạo cụ để chụp hình.jpg
The Thai crossbow is used as a prop for photography. Photo: Duc Anh
Một trải ngiệm sẽ không thể quên của nhóm bạn trẻ GenZ khi khám phá hang Dơi Khét.jpg
Quy Chau is one of the tourist spots along the Cua Lo - Vinh - Nghia Dan - Quy Chau - Que Phong route. This area includes several stunning caverns that have have left a lasting impression on visitors, such as Bua cave, Tham Om cave, and Tat Ngoi Cave... Tourists will now have additional options with the discovery of the Doi Khet cave. This will be a fascinating experience for those travelers who enjoy exploring. Photo: Duc Anh
Tin liên quan
Thai ethnic people Western Nghe An cave trekking in Quy Chau

Có thể bạn quan tâm

tin mới

Spring colors on Hmong women's costumes

Spring colors on Hmong women's costumes

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) When Tet comes, travelling to highland villages, especially to villages where Hmong people live, many tourists are very impressed by the colors of the costumes of the women. They seemed to bear the color of Spring...

The residents of Vinh city celebrate Tet early

The residents of Vinh city celebrate Tet early

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - There is still a month until the Lunar New Year, but on the streets of Vinh City, many gardeners have already set up stalls selling peach blossoms, kumquat trees, and various flowers to serve the early Tet celebration needs of the people.

Nghe An tourism’s logo and slogan released

Nghe An tourism’s logo and slogan released

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - On the afternoon of December 28, the organizing committee of the competition for creating logos and slogans for Nghe An tourism held a summary and announcement of the officiallogo and slogan for Nghe An tourism.