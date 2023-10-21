Kho Mu people's bamboo weaving helps escaping poverty

Dao Tho

(Baonghean.vn) - In the remote village of Dinh Son 1, Huu Kiem commune (Ky Son), the Kho Mu people are renowned for their bamboo weaving craftsmanship. What once considered a means of producing household items for their own use has now evolved into a trade that uplifts the community from poverty.

bna_1.jpeg
Dinh Son 1, located in Ky Son district, has been home to over 100 Kho Mu households for generations. In the past, the Kho Mu people here lived in poverty, relying primarily on subsistence farming. Photo: Dao Tho
bna_2.jpeg
The Kho Mu community has a rich tradition of bamboo weaving. Initially, the items they crafted were intended solely for domestic use. Mr. Lu Van Lien (63 years old) explains that Kho Mu boys born in this village naturally possess a talent for weaving. They can readily pick up the skill after just a few days of observing their elders. Currently, there are 30 households in the village engaged in bamboo weaving, and their products are sold far and wide, gradually eradicating poverty. Photo: Dao Tho
bna_3.jpeg
The main products created by these artisans are bamboo trays and chairs. The raw materials are sourced from the local forest. To ensure durability, the bamboo and rattan must be thoroughly sun-dried before crafting. "Apart from the aesthetic aspect, durability is crucial. To achieve this, the bamboo and rattan must be adequately sun-dried before weaving," shares Mr. Lu Van Duc. Photo: Dao Tho
bna_4.jpeg
Today, most of the villagers in Dinh Son 1 still adhere to traditional manual weaving techniques. The process demands meticulous attention and dexterity. On average, it takes each skilled artisan 3-5 days to complete one bamboo tray. Depending on the size, these trays can fetch prices ranging from 600,000 to several million Vietnamese dong. Photo: Dao Tho
bna_5.jpeg
Mr. Lu Van Van, a resident of Dinh Son 1 village, has over 40 years of experience in the trade. He is esteemed as one of the finest bamboo chair weavers in the area. According to Mr. Van, selecting the right bamboo and rattan is crucial for a sturdy and long-lasting chair. While small rattan is easy to bend, it lacks durability. On the other hand, large one, though harder to shape, offers resilience against pests, ensuring the chair can be used for decades. Photo: Dao Tho
bna_6.jpeg
Once the products are completed, they are elevated to the kitchen loft for an extended period of air-drying. The heat from the kitchen smoke imparts a beautiful golden hue to the trays and chairs, extending their lifespan. "I earn around 5 million Vietnamese dong per month from weaving, which is significantly higher than what I earned from farming. This is how my family escaped poverty," confides Ms. Luong Thi Que. Photo: Dao Tho
bna_7.jpeg
Kho Mu children observe the weaving process by adults. Photo: Dao Tho
bna_8.jpeg
The community's products are sold at the center of the commune and district. Mr. La Van Ha, Chairman of the People's Committee of Huu Kiem commune, remarks: "Thanks to this craft, Dinh Son 1 has gradually overcome poverty, and there are no longer impoverished households in the village. The commune is in the process of allocating funds from Resolution 88/2019/QH14 for the development of production, aiming to purchase bamboo splitting and trimming machines with a total budget of 100 million Vietnamese dong. We anticipate having these machines in operation in 2023. Once they are invested and put into use, the commune will establish a craft village to further promote development." Photo: Dao Tho
bamboo weaving Kho Mu People Western Nghe An Ky Son district ethnic artisan

