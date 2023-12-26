Nghe An's total export turnover exceeds USD 3 billion

(Baonghean.vn) - In 2023, the province’s total export turnover is estimated to reach USD 3.11 billion, up 22.6% compared to the same period, of which the commodity export turnover is expected to reach USD 2.5 billion.

The overall view of the regular meeting in December 2023 of the People's Committee of Nghe An province. Photo: Thanh Duy

On the morning of December 25, the Nghe An Provincial People's Committee held its regular meeting for December 2023, both in-person and online format. Mr. Thai Thanh Quy, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Provincial People's Council, head of the provincial delegation to National Assembly.

Mr. Nguyen Duc Trung - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee; Mr. Le Hong Vinh - Member of the Provincial Standing Committee, Permanent Deputy Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee; Mr. Bui Thanh An - Member of the Provincial Standing Committee, Deputy Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee and Mr.Nguyen Van De - Member of the Provincial Party Committee, Deputy Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee co-chaired the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Mr. Nguyen Nam Dinh - Member of the Provincial Standing Committee, Permanent Deputy Chairman of the Provincial People's Council, and leaders of provincial departments and agencies. The meeting was connected to the People's Committees of 21 districts, city and towns.

At the meeting, Mr. Pham Van Hoa, Director of the Department of Industry and Trade, said: "Accumulated throughout the year 2023, the province’s total export turnover is estimated to reach USD 3.11 billion, increasing by 22.6% compared to the same period last year, of which the commodity export turnover is estimated to reach USD 2.5 billion this year”.

Meanwhile, Nghe An's import turnover for this year is estimated at USD 1.323 billion, up 4.15% compared to the same period in 2022.

According to the Nghe An Customs Department, in 2023, there were 475 enterprises involved in customs procedures, with a total of 56,847 import and export declarations (an increase of 17.5% compared to the same period in 2022).

The main exported items include various types of limestone and limestone powder, woodchips, clinker, mobile phone speakers, headphones, electronic products, and processed garments, among others.

The primary imported goods consist of hot-rolled steel coils, machinery, electronic components, aluminum coils, milk carton packaging materials, materials for apparel processing, manufacturing for export, bitumen, diesel, refined palm oil, among others.

This is the first year that Nghe An's total export turnover has exceeded USD 3 billion. Exporting is also one of the targets that the province has consistently surpassed since the beginning of the 2020-2025 term.

Accordingly, within this term, the resolution of the Provincial Party Congress aims to achieve an export turnover of USD 1.765 billion by 2025. However, starting from 2021, Nghe An has consistently surpassed this target, reaching over USD 2.4 billion in 2021 and USD 2.54 billion in 2022.

The processing and manufacturing sector is playing an increasingly important role in the development of the industrial sector in Nghe An. (In the photo: Manufacturing at Luxshare ICT Company's factory in VSIP Nghe An). Photo: Thanh Duy

In recent years, especially in 2022 and 2023, Nghe An has emerged as one of the localities effectively attracting investments, especially Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), ranking among the top 10 provinces and cities nationwide. Consequently, this has added new items for export as investment projects disbursed funds to construct factories, completing production lines, particularly in the electronics sector.

In 2024, significant FDI projects are expected to be completed and put into operation, such as the Everwin Precision Technology Co., Ltd.'s electronic component and auto part manufacturing plant - Phase 1, Goertek's electronic component and precision equipment manufacturing plant, Juteng's electronic component and auto parts manufacturing project, Huali's footwear production and processing for export project, Innovation Precision Vietnam Co., Ltd.'s aluminum alloy production project, Tan Viet's metallurgical science and technology plant producing steel plates and stainless steel with a capacity of 260,000 tons per year, among others.

These new projects, when put into operation, are expected to contribute additional items, production volumes, and export value for Nghe An.

In 2022, the Nghe An Provincial People's Committee issued Decision No. 481/QD-UBND regarding the implementation of the "Development Plan for Nghe An province's exports from 2021 to 2025," targeting to strive for a total commodity export turnover of USD 4 billion by 2025.