Nghe An News

News

Business

Society

Travel

Photo

Video

Mr. Thai Thanh Quy invites India’s leading conglomerate to research investment opportunities in Nghe An

Thanh Duy (from India)

Theo dõi Báo Nghệ An trên Google News

(Baonghean.vn) - During his working trip to New Delhi, India, Mr. Thai Thanh Quy - Member of the Central Party Committee, Secretary of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee worked with representatives from Adani Group.

bna_IMG_9936.JPG
Mr. Ashok Wadhawan - CEO of Adani PLR Co, representing the Adani Group welcomes the delegation from Nghe An province. Photo: Thanh Duy

Mr. Ashok Wadhawan - CEO of Adani PLR Co, representing the Adani Group, met and worked with the delegation. Also present at the meeting was Mr. Nikhil Kanodia – Chairman of the Northern region, Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

Adani is one of India's largest conglomerates engaged in various sectors such as seaports, transportation, logistics, energy, digital technology, cement production, mining, etc., operating in over 50 countries worldwide, with a market capitalization of about USD 200 billion.

bna_IMG_9967.JPG
An overall view of the meeting. Photo: Thanh Duy

Particularly in the seaport investment sector, Adani is among the top 5 fastest-growing companies globally and is a leading enterprise in India in developing, operating ports, and integrated logistics systems, accounting for 25% of India's port capacity.

During the meeting, Secretary of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee Thai Thanh Quy provided information about the situation, characteristics, investment environment and business landscape of Nghe An, emphasizing the sectors and industries the province is seeking to attract investment.

IMG_9999.JPG
Nghe An's working delegation takes a photo with the leadership of Adani Group. Photo: Thanh Duy

Notably, it is known that Adani Group is highly interested and committed to long-term investments in Vietnam, with a total investment of about USD 10 billion, not only in seaports, logistics but also in energy and digital technology sectors.

Specifically, Adani aims to build a seaport ‘ecosystem' towards greenization and invest in wind and solar power plants in Vietnam, with a total investment of around USD 3 billion, aligning with Vietnam's development strategy.

The investment goals of Adani Group align with Nghe An's investment attraction orientation. Therefore, through Mr. Ashok Wadhawan, Secretary of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee Thai Thanh Quy invited the leadership of the Group and companies within the Adani ecosystem to research and invest in Nghe An, especially in seaport development, logistics, renewable energy, among others, as part of their specific investment strategy in Vietnam. These are sectors in which Nghe An holds advantages and is actively seeking investment.

Screen Shot 2023-12-15 at 04.25.44.png
According to Forbes, Adani Group is the largest airport operator in India and also controls Mundra Port, India's largest port, in the Gujarat state. Moreover, it is the second-largest cement producer in India as of 2022, following the acquisition of Holcim's assets in India from Switzerland for USD 10.5 billion. As of December 14, 2023, the Chairman of Adani Group, Mr. Gautam Adani, holds a total wealth of USD 73 billion, ranking 16th globally and 2nd in Asia according to Forbes' rankings.

Mr. Ashok Wadhawan - CEO of Adani PLR Co, representing the Adani Group, expressed pleasure in welcoming the high-level delegation from Nghe An for the visit and work. Simultaneously, he provided an overview of the group's ecosystem.

After learning about the information and potential of Nghe An along with the sectors the province is interested in attracting investment, Mr. Ashok Wadhawan stated that the group will gather information and discuss to consider investing in Nghe An as part of its business strategy in Vietnam.

Tin liên quan
Adani Group seaport development logistics cooperation Nghe An attracts FDI

Có thể bạn quan tâm

tin mới

The unique Nga My market fair

The unique Nga My market fair

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - The Nga My market fair (in Tuong Duong district) is an appealing destination for numerous local and non-local tourists. It’s not just the place for buying, exchanging goods, but also a venue for gatherings and cultural exchanges among the ethnic community.

Patrol along the Vietnam-Laos border

Patrol along the Vietnam-Laos border

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - On November 21 and 22, at Thong Thu Border Post, Nghe An Border Guard, in collaboration with the Thong Thu Commune's local militia in Que Phong district organized a closed-border patrol along the Vietnam-Laos border.

Farmers in Quynh Luu district diligently sow Tet flowers

Farmers in Quynh Luu district diligently sow Tet flowers

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - Currently, farmers in Quynh Luu district (Nghe An province) are diligently sowing lunar Tet flowers for the year 2024. This year, the price of flower seeds has decreased, making people excited to increase the planting area in hopes of having a successful flower season for Tet.

Nghe An province attends the 'Meet Japan 2023' program

Nghe An province attends the 'Meet Japan 2023' program

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - The 'Meet Japan' program coincided with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan, aiming to connect localities across the country with Japanese partners, providing opportunities to promote their potential and strengths.

Kho Mu people's bamboo weaving helps escaping poverty

Kho Mu people's bamboo weaving helps escaping poverty

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - In the remote village of Dinh Son 1, Huu Kiem commune (Ky Son), the Kho Mu people are renowned for their bamboo weaving craftsmanship. What once considered a means of producing household items for their own use has now evolved into a trade that uplifts the community from poverty.