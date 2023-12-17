Mr. Thai Thanh Quy invites India’s leading conglomerate to research investment opportunities in Nghe An

(Baonghean.vn) - During his working trip to New Delhi, India, Mr. Thai Thanh Quy - Member of the Central Party Committee, Secretary of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee worked with representatives from Adani Group.

Mr. Ashok Wadhawan - CEO of Adani PLR Co, representing the Adani Group welcomes the delegation from Nghe An province. Photo: Thanh Duy

Mr. Ashok Wadhawan - CEO of Adani PLR Co, representing the Adani Group, met and worked with the delegation. Also present at the meeting was Mr. Nikhil Kanodia – Chairman of the Northern region, Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

Adani is one of India's largest conglomerates engaged in various sectors such as seaports, transportation, logistics, energy, digital technology, cement production, mining, etc., operating in over 50 countries worldwide, with a market capitalization of about USD 200 billion.

An overall view of the meeting. Photo: Thanh Duy

Particularly in the seaport investment sector, Adani is among the top 5 fastest-growing companies globally and is a leading enterprise in India in developing, operating ports, and integrated logistics systems, accounting for 25% of India's port capacity.

During the meeting, Secretary of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee Thai Thanh Quy provided information about the situation, characteristics, investment environment and business landscape of Nghe An, emphasizing the sectors and industries the province is seeking to attract investment.

Nghe An's working delegation takes a photo with the leadership of Adani Group. Photo: Thanh Duy

Notably, it is known that Adani Group is highly interested and committed to long-term investments in Vietnam, with a total investment of about USD 10 billion, not only in seaports, logistics but also in energy and digital technology sectors.

Specifically, Adani aims to build a seaport ‘ecosystem' towards greenization and invest in wind and solar power plants in Vietnam, with a total investment of around USD 3 billion, aligning with Vietnam's development strategy.

The investment goals of Adani Group align with Nghe An's investment attraction orientation. Therefore, through Mr. Ashok Wadhawan, Secretary of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee Thai Thanh Quy invited the leadership of the Group and companies within the Adani ecosystem to research and invest in Nghe An, especially in seaport development, logistics, renewable energy, among others, as part of their specific investment strategy in Vietnam. These are sectors in which Nghe An holds advantages and is actively seeking investment.

According to Forbes, Adani Group is the largest airport operator in India and also controls Mundra Port, India's largest port, in the Gujarat state. Moreover, it is the second-largest cement producer in India as of 2022, following the acquisition of Holcim's assets in India from Switzerland for USD 10.5 billion. As of December 14, 2023, the Chairman of Adani Group, Mr. Gautam Adani, holds a total wealth of USD 73 billion, ranking 16th globally and 2nd in Asia according to Forbes' rankings.

Mr. Ashok Wadhawan - CEO of Adani PLR Co, representing the Adani Group, expressed pleasure in welcoming the high-level delegation from Nghe An for the visit and work. Simultaneously, he provided an overview of the group's ecosystem.

After learning about the information and potential of Nghe An along with the sectors the province is interested in attracting investment, Mr. Ashok Wadhawan stated that the group will gather information and discuss to consider investing in Nghe An as part of its business strategy in Vietnam.