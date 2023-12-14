Secretary of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee visits and works at the Vietnamese Embassy in India

(Baonghean.vn) - On the afternoon of December 13, in New Delhi, as part of the visit and work program in India, Mr. Thai Thanh Quy - Secretary of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee and his delegation visited and worked at the Vietnamese Embassy in India.

The working delegation included members of the Standing Committee, members of the Provincial Party Committee, and representatives of leadership from various agencies.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Hai - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Vietnam to India and embassy officials and staff received and worked with the delegation.

An overall view of the working session at the Vietnamese Embassy in India. Photo: Thanh Duy

During the meeting, Secretary Thai Thanh Quy expressed his best wishes and sincere thanks to Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Hai and the Embassy for the warm reception and effective support in coordinating and arranging the delegation's activities in India.

The head of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee discussed with Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Hai the economic and social development situation of Nghe An Province in 2023. Accordingly, this year, the province achieved a GRDP growth rate of 7.14%, its estimated budget revenue reached 18,500 billion Vietnamese dong, and attracted nearly 1.5 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI).

Nghe An Provincial Party Committee's Secretary Thai Thanh Quy discusses with Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Hai and the Embassy's officials and staff. Photo: Thanh Duy

Particularly, in line with the Party's and State's foreign policy, in recent years, Nghe An has actively implemented strategies for international integration, fostering cooperation with countries worldwide.

Nghe An province acknowledges India as a significant market with strengths in several sectors such as information technology, automotive technology, pharmaceuticals, port construction and management investment, which are areas of interest for the province to attract investment. With a population of 1.4 billion, India is also a large and potential tourism market.

Secretary Thai Thanh Quy expressed his hope that in the future, Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Hai and the Vietnamese Embassy in India will continue to support and facilitate the province in engaging with Indian enterprises, bridging connections for business introduction, linking investment funds and partners to explore and invest in Nghe An, particularly in the aforementioned sectors.

Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Thai Thanh Quy presents a gift to the Vietnamese Embassy in India. Photo: Thanh Duy

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Hai expressed delight in welcoming the high-level delegation from Nghe An province for their visit and work in India, acknowledging and congratulating the province's achievements in socioeconomic development.

The Ambassador further provided information to the delegation regarding the economic and social situation in India, as well as the cooperation between the two countries. Notably, India is currently experiencing rapid development, with an economy scale approaching 4 trillion USD, ranking fifth globally.

Large Indian investors are highly interested in the Vietnamese market. Therefore, Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Hai assessed that the timing of Nghe An province's investment promotion activities in India during this visit is highly appropriate.

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Hai said that the focus of Nghe An in attracting investment from India aligns with priorities. He discussed and suggested additional supportive information to assist Nghe An's investment promotion activities in the Indian market.

The Ambassador also expressed readiness to support and connect to enhance the relationship between Nghe An province and Indian partners, contributing to the development of the province and the overall relationship between the two countries.