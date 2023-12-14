Nghe An News

News

Business

Society

Travel

Photo

Video

Secretary of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee visits and works at the Vietnamese Embassy in India

Thanh Duy

Theo dõi Báo Nghệ An trên Google News

(Baonghean.vn) - On the afternoon of December 13, in New Delhi, as part of the visit and work program in India, Mr. Thai Thanh Quy - Secretary of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee and his delegation visited and worked at the Vietnamese Embassy in India.

The working delegation included members of the Standing Committee, members of the Provincial Party Committee, and representatives of leadership from various agencies.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Hai - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Vietnam to India and embassy officials and staff received and worked with the delegation.

bna_ Quang cảnhIMG_8699.JPG
An overall view of the working session at the Vietnamese Embassy in India. Photo: Thanh Duy

During the meeting, Secretary Thai Thanh Quy expressed his best wishes and sincere thanks to Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Hai and the Embassy for the warm reception and effective support in coordinating and arranging the delegation's activities in India.

The head of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee discussed with Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Hai the economic and social development situation of Nghe An Province in 2023. Accordingly, this year, the province achieved a GRDP growth rate of 7.14%, its estimated budget revenue reached 18,500 billion Vietnamese dong, and attracted nearly 1.5 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI).

bna_Bí thư nói trao đổiIMG_8764.JPG
Nghe An Provincial Party Committee's Secretary Thai Thanh Quy discusses with Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Hai and the Embassy's officials and staff. Photo: Thanh Duy

Particularly, in line with the Party's and State's foreign policy, in recent years, Nghe An has actively implemented strategies for international integration, fostering cooperation with countries worldwide.

Nghe An province acknowledges India as a significant market with strengths in several sectors such as information technology, automotive technology, pharmaceuticals, port construction and management investment, which are areas of interest for the province to attract investment. With a population of 1.4 billion, India is also a large and potential tourism market.

Secretary Thai Thanh Quy expressed his hope that in the future, Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Hai and the Vietnamese Embassy in India will continue to support and facilitate the province in engaging with Indian enterprises, bridging connections for business introduction, linking investment funds and partners to explore and invest in Nghe An, particularly in the aforementioned sectors.

bna_ tăng quà lưu niệm Đại sứ quán Ấn ĐộIMG_8782.JPG
Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Thai Thanh Quy presents a gift to the Vietnamese Embassy in India. Photo: Thanh Duy

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Hai expressed delight in welcoming the high-level delegation from Nghe An province for their visit and work in India, acknowledging and congratulating the province's achievements in socioeconomic development.

The Ambassador further provided information to the delegation regarding the economic and social situation in India, as well as the cooperation between the two countries. Notably, India is currently experiencing rapid development, with an economy scale approaching 4 trillion USD, ranking fifth globally.

Large Indian investors are highly interested in the Vietnamese market. Therefore, Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Hai assessed that the timing of Nghe An province's investment promotion activities in India during this visit is highly appropriate.

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Hai said that the focus of Nghe An in attracting investment from India aligns with priorities. He discussed and suggested additional supportive information to assist Nghe An's investment promotion activities in the Indian market.

The Ambassador also expressed readiness to support and connect to enhance the relationship between Nghe An province and Indian partners, contributing to the development of the province and the overall relationship between the two countries.

Tin liên quan
Vietnamese Embassy in India Secretary Thai Thanh Quy Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Hai international integration Nghe An's investment promotion activities

Có thể bạn quan tâm

tin mới

Patrol along the Vietnam-Laos border

Patrol along the Vietnam-Laos border

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - On November 21 and 22, at Thong Thu Border Post, Nghe An Border Guard, in collaboration with the Thong Thu Commune's local militia in Que Phong district organized a closed-border patrol along the Vietnam-Laos border.

Farmers in Quynh Luu district diligently sow Tet flowers

Farmers in Quynh Luu district diligently sow Tet flowers

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - Currently, farmers in Quynh Luu district (Nghe An province) are diligently sowing lunar Tet flowers for the year 2024. This year, the price of flower seeds has decreased, making people excited to increase the planting area in hopes of having a successful flower season for Tet.

Nghe An province attends the 'Meet Japan 2023' program

Nghe An province attends the 'Meet Japan 2023' program

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - The 'Meet Japan' program coincided with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan, aiming to connect localities across the country with Japanese partners, providing opportunities to promote their potential and strengths.

Kho Mu people's bamboo weaving helps escaping poverty

Kho Mu people's bamboo weaving helps escaping poverty

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - In the remote village of Dinh Son 1, Huu Kiem commune (Ky Son), the Kho Mu people are renowned for their bamboo weaving craftsmanship. What once considered a means of producing household items for their own use has now evolved into a trade that uplifts the community from poverty.