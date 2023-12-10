Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and Ha Tinh evaluate 1 year of implementing the Memorandum of Cooperation

(Baonghean.vn) - On the morning of December 10, in Cua Lo town (Nghe An), a conference was held to evaluate 1 year of implementing the Memorandum of Cooperation between the 3 provinces of Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and Ha Tinh.

This is an important event that continues, elevates and deepens the good cooperation relationship between the 3 localities.

An overall view of the conference to evaluate 1 year of implementing the Memorandum of Cooperation between the 3 provinces of Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and Ha Tinh. Photo: Thanh Cuong

The 3 provinces of Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and Ha Tinh, with many similarities in terms of geography, people, and history, are located in a strategically important position, in the Northern part of the North Central region and the Central coastal area, accounting for 10.1% of the country's total area.

Regional development cooperation has been an inevitable trend that the Party and the State are concerned about directing. Over the past time, the 3 provinces have strengthened their connections and cooperation, especially on September 16, 2022, in Sam Son City (Thanh Hoa), the leaders of the 3 provinces signed the Memorandum of Cooperation for development in the period of 2022 - 2025.

After 1 year of implementing the cooperation program, many achievements have been reached in various fields such as: mobilizing and attracting investment, developing infrastructure; trade; agriculture and rural development; tourism; culture, sports; education - training; healthcare; labor; national defense - security; Party building;…

Speaking at the opening of the conference, Mr. Hoang Nghia Hieu - Deputy Secretary of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee affirmed: The conference is an opportunity for the leaders of the 3 provinces to comprehensively and deeply exchange, evaluate the achievements, limitations, and weaknesses in the development cooperation among the 3 localities, and thereby propose directions and solutions for cooperation and connections in the coming time.

The conference is also an opportunity for the 3 provinces to share valuable experiences in the leadership and direction of implementing tasks for socioeconomic development, ensuring national defense - security, building and rectifying the Party and political system in each locality; thereby strengthening, consolidating, and further deepening the cooperation relationship for mutual development in the future.

"Nghe An Province always expects and believes that the Development Cooperation Program among the 3 provinces of Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and Ha Tinh will continue to achieve the highest effectiveness, become more substantial, deeper, open up new prospects, new cooperation opportunities, and further tighten the long-term cooperative relationship between the 3 localities", emphasized Mr. Hoang Nghia Hieu, Deputy Secretary of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee.

At the conference, the leaders of the 3 provinces had profound discussions to enhance the effectiveness of cooperation between Thanh and Nghe regions.

Summarizing the conference, based on the achieved results, Secretary of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee Thai Thanh Quy affirmed: The signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation for development among the 3 provinces of Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and Ha Tinh is "correct and successful" and needs to continue to be well-implemented in the coming time with a spirit of affection and responsibility, sharing, focusing on cooperation and points of emphasis. At the same time, he believed that the success of the conference would be the foundation and motivation for the solidarity, friendship, and cooperation among the 3 provinces to be firmer, deeper, and more effective.

The conference to evaluate the results of 2 years of implementing the Memorandum of Cooperation between the 3 provinces of Thanh Hoa - Nghe An - Ha Tinh in 2024 will be held in Ha Tinh.