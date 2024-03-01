Nghe An News

Vinh International Airport to be invested with over VND 230 billion for upgrade and expansion

Nguyen Hai

(Baonghean.vn) - On February 27, 2024, the People's Committee of Nghe An Province issued Decision No. 30/QD-UBND approving the investment policy for the upgrade and expansion of Vinh International Airport with a total investment of VND 233.6 billion.

bna-hanh-khach-lam-thu-tuc-bay-tuyen-vinh-phu-quoc-ngay-truoc-tet-9756.jpg
Passengers check in before departing from Vinh to Tan Son Nhat. Photo: Nguyen Hai

Specifically, the mentioned amount is the investor's own capital, and the project will focus on items such as renovating and expanding the aircraft parking area to increase the total parking positions from 6 to 9 Code C positions. The construction schedule aims to complete the project and put it into operation within 12 months, starting from the date of completing tasks such as site clearance, land handover and issuing construction permits.

Along with approving the investment policy for the Vinh International Airport upgrade project with the total mentioned investment, the People's Committee of Nghe An Province also simultaneously approved the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) as the investor to implement the project to expand and upgrade the aircraft parking area at Vinh International Airport.

The project is implemented in the area of Nghi Lien commune (Vinh City, Nghe An Province), with a land area of nearly 6 hectares temporarily transferred from the Air Defense - Air Force to the Vietnam Civil Aviation Authority to carry out the project of constructing the apron, HDK terminal, and radar station. An additional expansion area of over 2.62 hectares belongs to the land of the Air Defense - Air Force's Division 371, transferred to provincial management.

It is known that, according to the planning of the Vietnam Airport System for the 2021-2030 period, Vinh International Airport is classified as a level-4E airport, covering a total area of 557 hectares. The designed capacity is to serve 8 million passengers per year, ranking fourth among the 14 international airports in Vietnam.

Currently, Vinh International Airport has only a 2,400m runway that was repaired in 2003, making it suitable for A230 and A321 aircraft with reduced load or equivalent. It is not capable of accommodating larger aircraft such as the Airbus A350 or Boeing B777, B797, making it challenging to meet the demand for international flights.

