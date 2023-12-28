Nghe An News

Nghe An tourism’s logo and slogan released

Cong Khang

(Baonghean.vn) - On the afternoon of December 28, the organizing committee of the competition for creating logos and slogans for Nghe An tourism held a summary and announcement of the officiallogo and slogan for Nghe An tourism.

The event was attended by Mr. Bui Dinh Long - Vice Chairman of the Nghe An Provincial People's Committee; Mr. Vo Van Dung - Member of the Provincial Party Committee, Deputy Head of the Provincial Party Committee's Publicity and Education Commission; Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong - Director of the Department of Tourism.

Also present were representatives of the leadership of provincial departments, committees, sectors, and units; leaders of districts, cities, and towns within the province.

bna-1-3541.jpg
The leaders of Nghe An province and its departments, committees, and sectors press the button to announce the logo and slogan of Nghe An tourism. Photo: Cong Khang

With the aim of refreshing the brand identity of Nghe An tourism, conveying the contribution and development of the tourism industry to the province's socio-economic development, the Provincial People's Committee issued a plan to organize the competition for creating logos and slogans for Nghe An tourism.

The competition was launched on June 16, 2023, and submissions were accepted from the launch date until October 31, 2023. At the end of the submission period, the organizing committee received 133 valid entries by 41 authors from 15 provinces and cities nationwide.

The judging process consisted of three steps: step 1 was the preliminary judging to select 5 artworks; step 2 involved gathering public opinions on the 5 selected artworks; step 3 was the final judging to select 1 First Prize-winning artwork and 3 artworks receiving Encouragement Prizes.

Through the competition and based on the awarded artworks, the organizing committee unanimously selected the new brand identity for Nghe An tourism, including logos and slogans: The logo was derived from the winning artwork of the First Prize, featuring a stylized image of a five-petal lotus.

1-9647.jpg
The logo and slogan of Nghe An tourism.

The slogan: "Nghe An tourism - homeland of Uncle Ho" conveys the message about the historically rich, culturally unique land of Nghe An, distinguished by its diverse and abundant natural beauty, cultural destinations, characteristic tourist spots, prominently linked to the homeland of President Ho Chi Minh as a core value.

The logo and symbol of Nghe An tourism reflect the strategic spirit of Nghe An tourism development until 2030, with a vision toward 2035. It aims to make Nghe An a destination for Asian and global tourism, with a distinctive tourism brand focusing on specialized tourism related to President Ho Chi Minh, the land, culture, and the people of Nghe An.

Nghe An tourism logo and slogan homeland of Uncle Ho travel to Nghe An

