Discounts for accommodation for athletes participating in the “Back to the Land of Vi, Giam” marathon

(Baonghean.vn) - In order to contribute to the success of the 2023 the “Back to the Land of Vi, Giam” marathon, the Nghe An Department of Tourism has asked accommodation facilities to offer discount pricing policies for services to athletes and their accompanions participating in the event.

The Department of Tourism has issued a document suggesting that accommodation facilities within Vinh City and Cua Lo Town implement preferential pricing policies for accommodation services to athletes and their accompanions participating in the event. Photo: Ho Chien

The 2023 “Back to the Land of Vi, Giam” marathon, organized by the Viet Countryside Magazine in coordination with Nghe An Province, is a high-level professional competition, bringing together over 4,000 professional athletes from both domestic and international locations.

In order to attract tourists and concurrently establish the tourism brand of "Nghe An - Friendliness and Hospitability," the Director of the Department of Tourism has issued a communication recommending accommodation facilities within Vinh City and Cua Lo Town implement preferential pricing policies for accommodation services to athletes and accompanions participating in the event.

The accommodation establishments must ensure the physical facilities, the quality of services and human resources, security, safety, and food hygiene to serve the athletes. Photo: Đinh Tuyen

To facilitate the provision of information to athletes, the Department of Tourism requests that accommodation facilities send notifications of preferential accommodation service prices to the Department of Tourism for consolidation and submission to the Organizing Committee of the marathon (including both listed prices and discount ones).

The Department of Tourism also requires accommodation establishments to ensure physical facilities, the quality of services and human resources, security, safety and food hygiene to serve both athletes and tourists.

Simultaneously, the Department of Tourism directs travel agencies to collaborate in introducing and promoting tours to explore Nghe An, as well as organizing discovery and experience tours of tourist attractions within the province, based on the demands of athletes and tourists.