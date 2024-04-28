Van Waterfall - an attractive 'cooling-off' spot in Thanh Chuong

Nghe An News

Van Waterfall - an attractive 'cooling-off' spot in Thanh Chuong

Huy Thu

(Baonghean.vn) - Situated amidst a pristine natural environment, Van Waterfall in Thanh Ha commune (Thanh Chuong) is an alluring destination for locals and tourists alike during hot summer days.

bna_1.JPG
Located approximately 4-5 km from the Ho Chi Minh trail, Van Waterfall rests within a verdant mountainous forest. The path to the waterfall is relatively easy to navigate, accessible by motorcycles or cars. Photo: Huy Thu
bna_2..JPG
The distinct characteristic of Van Waterfall is its refreshing and clear water source, with numerous relatively flat rock formations ideal for swimming and recreation. Photo: Huy Thu
bna_3.JPG
Along the deep water crevices (around 1 m - 1.8 m deep), individuals can swim leisurely amidst the cool shade of the tranquil forest. Photo: Huy Thu
bna_4.JPG
Van Waterfall showcases several water columns, reaching heights of about 5-7 meters, emitting frothy white sprays that captivate many visitors. Photo: Huy Thu
bna_5..JPG
Van Waterfall offers a diverse range of water flows: overflowing, cascading, coursing through rocky crevices, providing numerous bathing locations. Photo: Huy Thu
bna_6..JPG
According to local residents, the path to the waterfall used to be quite steep, posing challenges for travel, but has now been improved for easier access. Nonetheless, reaching the waterfall still involves traversing several short steep slopes with rough gravel paths. Photo: Huy Thu
bna_7.JPG
In exchange, the refreshing and clear stream makes it difficult for anyone to leave. Local residents often visit the waterfall around 11 - 12 am and depart by 2 pm. However, visitors from distant places tend to stay longer, sometimes leaving only as the sun begins to set. Photo: Huy Thu
bna_8..JPG
The rocks, both above and below the surface at Van Waterfall, can be quite slippery, necessitating caution for those walking or frolicking around the falls to prevent accidents such as slips, collisions, or drowning. Photo: Huy Thu
bna_9.JPG
Amidst scorching hot weather, surrendering oneself to the stream of Van Waterfall brings joy to many. Photo: Huy Thu
bna_10.JPG
Local residents often go to Van Waterfall to gather wild banana flowers and fruits, using them for cooking and medicinal purposes. As there are no eateries near the waterfall, visitors need to prepare everything in advance. It's particularly important to avoid littering to preserve the pristine beauty of Van Waterfall's environment. Photo: Huy Thu
bna_11.JPG
During peak hot days, Van Waterfall is the choice of many local youths and tourists alike. Photo: Huy Thu
Van waterfall thanh chuong district tourism nghe an

