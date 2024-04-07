The 2024 Cua Lo Tourism Festival officially opens at 8 p.m. on April 18 at Binh Minh Square

(Baonghean.vn) - Cua Lo town sets the target of welcoming 4.15 million tourists in 2024, an increase of 15% compared to 2023, with 1.45 million staying guests, up 15% compared to 2023, and tourism service revenue reaching 4,200 billion VND, up 18% compared to 2023.

The town of Cua Lo sets a goal for 2024 to welcome 4.15 million tourists, an increase of 15% compared to 2023. Photo: Thanh Cuong

The highlight of this year's opening ceremony is the artistic program with the theme "Cua Lo - Aspiration shines". This is an artistic program imbued with the cultural colors of Nghe An province blending with the youthful and vibrant spirit of a Cua Lo that is undergoing renewal and integration. The program features the participation of beloved artists and singers such as Duong Hoang Yen, Ngoc Anh, Thanh Tai, Bui Le Man, Dinh Trang…

This year's Cua Lo Tourism Festival opening ceremony is associated with the event of announcing and receiving the decision to recognize the intangible cultural heritage of the Yen Luong Temple Festival (Nghi Thuy ward) and practically commemorating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the town.

The vibrant seaside town of Cua Lo warmly welcomes tourists. Photo: Quang An

The program concludes with a spectacular fireworks display over the Cua Lo sky, promising a future of development for the coastal tourism city.

Following the opening ceremony are a series of cultural and sports activities lasting from April 19 to April 30, 2024.

To ensure the service for tourists, Cua Lo continues to invest in constructing a promenade along the beach from Lan Chau Island to Vinpearl Cua Hoi with lighting and decoration systems to serve tourists for walking and enjoying the beach scenery at night, along with planning the forest park area on the east side of Binh Minh street. Additional planning includes bathing areas, parking lots, photo points, and positions for planting sea daisies. Planning for squid selling points in Cua Lo and night-catching products, OCOP products (along Nguyen Xi street from Binh Minh street connecting to Lan Chau Island). Renovation of riverside dining areas along the Lam River, dining areas along Mai Thuc Loan street. Investing in completing construction items related to establishing destinations in Nghi Thuy ward, Nghi Thu ward, and destination points in other wards for promotion and advertisement of Cua Lo tourism... All of these items must be completed before April 10 to timely serve tourists.

The fireworks display at the opening ceremony of the Cua Lo tourism event in 2023. Photo: Hoang Nguyen

With the theme "Cua Lo - Aspiration shines", in the tourism year 2024, Cua Lo continues to exploit its existing advantages and potentials, leveraging external forces, attracting investment to promote comprehensive tourism development in terms of scope, scale, and service quality, making increasingly important contributions to the socio-economic development of the town.