Welcoming international visitors to Nghe An during the Lunar New Year

Diep Thanh

(Baonghean.vn) -

(Baonghean.vn) - On the afternoon of February 9, the Department of Tourism, in collaboration with Sai Gon Kim Lien Hotel, organized a welcome ceremony for an international tourist group arriving in Nghe An during the Lunar New Year – the Year of the Dragon 2024.

bna-so-du-lich-don-doan-khach-quoc-te-anh-diep-thanh00008-699.jpg
Director of the Department of Tourism Nguyen Manh Cuong gives flowers to welcome the delegation. Photo: Diep Thanh

The event was attended by leaders from the Department of Tourism, Sai Gon Kim Lien Hotel, and a delegation of 30 Dutch tourists. The activity aims to promote the image of Nghe An's tourism to both domestic and international tourists.

During the meeting, Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong - Director of the Department of Tourism presented flowers to welcome the delegation to Vinh City. The leaders of the Department of Tourism also introduced the Vietnamese Lunar New Year and invited the delegation to participate in the art program and fireworks to welcome the new year at Ho Chi Minh Square on New Year's Eve.

bna-so-du-lich-don-doan-khach-quoc-te-anh-diep-thanh00002-1997.jpg
Members of the delegation enjoy typical Vietnamese Lunar New Year dishes. Photo: Diep Thanh

To introduce the tourists to the traditional cultural beauty of the Vietnamese people, the leaders of the Department of Tourism and Sai Gon Kim Lien Hotel presented lucky money to the members of the delegation and explained the significance of this custom.

Additionally, the tourists were treated to traditional dishes such as square sticky rice cakes, pickled vegetables, and cold meats during the meeting. The foreign guests expressed their delight at the warm reception and the opportunity to experience the unique culture of Vietnam.

bna-so-du-lich-don-doan-khach-quoc-te-anh-diep-thanh00005-4067.jpg
Dutch tourists express their delight at being warmly welcomed. Photo: Diep Thanh

In the cozy atmosphere of the last day of the lunar year, everyone raised a toast with red wine to celebrate the new year.

According to statistics, in 2023, the total number of tourists staying in Nghe An reached 5,280,000, equal to 120% compared to 2022, of which international tourists were 77,500, equal to 231% compared to 2022; tourism revenue reached VND 7,800 billion, equal to 139% compared to 2022. Compared to the growth targets set for 2023, the tourism industry has exceeded both the number of tourists and tourism revenue, contributing to the overall GRDP income of the province.

In 2024, the tourism industry strives to welcome a total of 5,500,000 overnight tourists (equal to 104% compared to 2023), including 120,000 international tourists (equal to 155% compared to 2023), and achieve tourism service revenue of VND 9,000 billion (equal to 115% compared to 2023).

Department of Tourism Ho Chi Minh Square New Year's Eve Dutch tourists international tourists

