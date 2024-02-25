Nghe An inaugurates the additional gallery on Ho Chi Minh Square

(Baonghean.vn) - The additional gallery on Ho Chi Minh Square showcases 116 photos, 6 excerpts, 24 artifacts, 1 bas-relief, divided into 3 themes: Uncle Ho with his homeland; The process of constructing the monument; Preservation and promotion of the monument's value.

An overall view of the inauguration ceremony of the additional gallery on Ho Chi Minh Square. Photo: Thanh Duy

The Nghe An Department of Culture and Sports has recently organized the inauguration ceremony of the additional gallery on Ho Chi Minh Square and planted trees at the simulated Chung mountain.

Before the inauguration ceremony, provincial leaders and delegates respectfully held a flower offering ceremony at the President Ho Chi Minh’s Monument and an incense offering ceremony at the Memorial Room.

Over the past 20 years, Ho Chi Minh Square and the Uncle Ho Monument in Vinh City have gradually affirmed their roles and importance in the consciousness of the people of Nghe An and the whole country, becoming a cultural and political focal point of the province. They increasingly contribute positively to popularizing and educating the ideology, ethics, and style of Ho Chi Minh, educating the patriotic and revolutionary traditions for all generations, especially the younger generation.

On March 9, 2023, the People's Committee of Nghe An province approved and allocated funds to implement the investment project to build the additional gallery on Ho Chi Minh Square. The aim is to further enhance the value of the monument by preserving and displaying images and artifacts, helping visitors understand more about the process of constructing the monument, the sacred affection that Uncle Ho had for his homeland Nghe An, and the love of the homeland for Uncle Ho. At the same time, it contributes to promoting popularizing and educating the ideology, ethics, and style of Ho Chi Minh.

With the coordination of relevant departments and units, the project was urgently started and completed on schedule, ensuring quality in terms of technology and art. To date, the project has been handed over and is ready for use, maximizing its value.

According to the approved design, the additional gallery on Ho Chi Minh Square is built at the foot of the Uncle Ho’s Monument, with an area of 156.4m2, including a reception area and a supporting corridor with an area of 84.4m2.

The exhibition space for photos and artifacts covers an area of 72m2, displaying 116 photos, 6 excerpts, 24 artifacts, 1 bas-relief, divided into 3 themes: Theme 1: Uncle Ho with his homeland; Theme 2: The process of constructing the monument; Theme 3: Preservation and promotion of the monument's value.

In the exhibition area, 2 touch screens have been installed, donated by the Department of Culture and Sports of Ho Chi Minh City with a budget of VND 1.8 billion, providing images, documents, and films about President Ho Chi Minh and related content.

Provincial leaders cut the ribbon to inaugurate the additional gallery on Ho Chi Minh Square. Photo: Thanh Duy

Provincial leaders performed the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the inauguration and visited the additional gallery on Ho Chi Minh Square.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Ms. Tran Thi My Hanh, Director of the Department of Culture and Sports of Nghe An, affirmed that the additional gallery on Ho Chi Minh Square, with numerous sacred documents, photos and artifacts, not only contributes to depicting Uncle Ho's affection for the people of Nghe An but also expresses deep gratitude from the Party Committee and the people of Nghe An to the beloved Uncle Ho. At the same time, it creates a sightseeing point for everyone visiting the square.

Today's inauguration of the additional gallery will enrich and deepen the work of promoting the value of the Ho Chi Minh Square monument. Inheriting the achieved results, the Department of Culture and Sports will organize even better activities to preserve and promote the cultural heritage of Ho Chi Minh Ms. Tran Thi My Hanh, Director of the Nghe An Department of Culture and Sports

Provincial leaders visit the additional gallery on Ho Chi Minh Square. Photo: Thanh Duy

In the coming time, Nghe An will adjust the planning and add items such as a digital museum about Uncle Ho, outdoor exhibition spaces, reading cultural spaces, etc., to create more impressive highlights to attract tourists to Ho Chi Minh Square and further spread the cultural values of Ho Chi Minh in his homeland.