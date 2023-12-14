The high-level delegation from Nghe An province offers flowers at the statue of President Ho Chi Minh in New Delhi (India)

(Baonghean.vn) - On the afternoon of December 13, as part of their visit in India, the high-level delegation from Nghe An province paid tribute at the statue of President Ho Chi Minh in New Delhi.

The statue of President Ho Chi Minh is placed in G20 Park, the capital city of New Delhi, India. Photo: Thanh Duy

The delegation was led by Mr. Thai Thanh Quy - Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Provincial People's Council, Head of the Provincial Delegation to the National Assembly.

Accompanying them was Mr. Nguyen Thanh Hai - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Vietnam to India, along with officials and staff from the Embassy.

Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Thai Thanh Quy, Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Hai and the delegates take a photo at the statue of President Ho Chi Minh. Photo: Thanh Duy

The statue of President Ho Chi Minh is located in the G20 Park, covering an area of over 4,700 square meters within the diplomatic area, at the intersection of Kautilya Road and Niti Road, considered as the "heart" of New Delhi.

Made of bronze, the statue was designed, and completed by the Indian artist Ram Sutar based on suggestions from the Art Appraisal Council. It was installed in 2021 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and India (1972 - 2022).

The relationship between Vietnam and India has a history spanning 2,000 years, closely linked to the introduction of Buddhism from India to Vietnam.

In modern times, Vietnam and India share a traditional friendly and close relationship, nurtured and continuously developed by successive generations of leaders from both countries.

In the 1950s, President Ho Chi Minh and Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru laid the foundation for a deep and firm friendship through visits and interactions that transcended diplomatic formalities.

Shortly after the Dien Bien Phu Victory, Prime Minister Nehru became the first foreign statesman to visit Vietnam in October 1954. President Ho Chi Minh officially visited India in February 1958, leaving a special impression on Indian friends.

Since then, the Indian people have become traditional friends, actively supporting the heroic struggle for national liberation of the Vietnamese people.

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Hai informs the Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Thai Thanh Quy and the working delegation from Nghe An about the process of installing the statue of President Ho Chi Minh at G20 Park, New Delhi, India. Photo: Thanh Duy

The two countries established diplomatic relations in 1954 when India opened its Consulate General in Hanoi. In 1956, Vietnam established its Consulate General in New Delhi.

On January 7, 1972, Vietnam and India elevated their relationship to the ambassadorial level. In 2003, the two countries signed a Joint Declaration on Comprehensive Cooperation Framework for the 21st century.

On July 5, 2007, Vietnam and India established a Strategic Partnership, and on September 3, 2016, they upgraded their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Currently, India is one of six countries having a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam, namely China, Russia, India, South Korea, the United States, and Japan.