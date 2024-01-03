Nghe An welcomes tourists and the first flight of 2024

(Baonghean.vn) - On January 1, the Department of Tourism of Nghe An, in coordination with Vinh International Airport and the branch of Vietnam Airlines Corporation in Vinh, organized a program to welcome tourists and the first flight to Nghe An in 2024.

Greeting travelers as they step off the plane. Photo: Cong Kien

The first flight to Vinh city with the code VN1715 on January 1, 2024, took off from Hanoi at 7:00 AM and landed in Vinh at 7:55 AM, carrying a group of tourists to explore and experience various destinations in Nghe An.

To create a lasting impression of a green, attractive, safe, friendly and hospitable destination for tourists, the units organized a reception with flowers and gifts to congratulate the passengers immediately upon their disembarkation from the aircraft.

The tourists were informed of the tourism potential of Nghe An, a province located in the North Central region, renowned for its diverse and attractive, both nationally and internationally significant tourism resources. Nghe An's coastline stretches 82 kilometers with many clean beaches, clear water, and breathtaking natural scenery, enticing visitors for sightseeing and relaxation such as Cua Lo, Cua Hoi, Bai Lu, Dien Thanh, and beaches in Quynh Luu and Hoang Mai.

Nghe An possesses sea, forest, plain and numerous captivating tourist spots such as Kim Lien Special National Relic (Nam Dan), the Temple of Emperor Quang Trung (Vinh city), Muong Thanh Dien Lam Ecotourism Area (Dien Chau), Hon Mat Ecotourism Area (Nghia Dan) and community-based tourism sites in western districts,…

Significantly, Nghe An is home to Vinh International Airport, capable of connecting and receiving domestic and international flights, contributing to meeting the increasing travel demands of tourists and local residents.

The program to welcome tourists and the first flight to Nghe An in 2024 marked a promising start, heralding bright prospects for the Tourism, Transportation, and Aviation sectors in Nghe An, promising significant developments, successes in 2024 and the following years.