Nghe An considers opening the Vinh - China flight route

(Baonghean.vn) - The Department of Transport of Nghe An province is coordinating with the Southeast Economic Zone Management Board to propose opening the Vinh - China flight route.

Vinh International Airport. Photo: Thu Huyen

Currently, Vinh International Airport operates 9 domestic flight routes and 1 international charter route to Taiwan, with one flight per month.

On January 8, the Department of Transport of Nghe An province held a conference to summarize the transportation work in 2023 and deploy tasks for 2024.

In 2023, the Department of Transport of Nghe An province directed the comprehensive, synchronous, determined and flexible implementation of transportation activities and solutions to manage transport. Additionally, transport businesses and units invested in repairing and purchasing new vehicles to enhance the quality of transportation services.

At present, the Department is managing 323 transportation business units with a total of 7,435 vehicles. Among them are 44 passenger transport units, 258 cargo transport units, 21 mixed units for passenger and cargo transport, and 18 bus stations that have been announced to be put into operation.

In terms of air transport, Vinh International Airport currently maintains operations on 9 domestic flight routes, with a frequency of 26 to 27 takeoffs/landings per day. Furthermore, there is one international charter route to Taiwan with one flight per month. In 2023, the estimated number of passengers passing through the airport reached 2.5 million (a 5 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2022). The Department of Transport is collaborating with the Southeast Economic Zone Management Board to propose opening the Vinh - China flight route.

The Department is also collaborating with the Southeast Economic Zone Management Board and investors to accelerate the construction progress of dock number 6 at Cua Lo port, invest in some items within DKC port, and the deep-sea port of Cua Lo. In 2023, the estimated cargo volume passing through the port reached 13.3 million tons.

Regarding railway transport, the North-South railway line passing through Nghe An province stretches 95.5km, passing through 52 wards, communes, towns of 7 districts, towns, and cities, serving trains transporting goods and passengers within the province. The estimated number of passengers boarding trains at railway stations in the province reached 102,000, an 8 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022.

Furthermore, the Department is intensifying administrative reforms. In 2023, the number of procedures reduced in terms of time amounted to 24 out of 49 procedures, corresponding to an 81 out of 182-hour reduction in working time, achieving a rate of 44.5%.