Vinh International Airport planned to be the 7th largest out of 14 international airports in Vietnam in terms of design capacity

(Baonghean.vn) - Vinh Airport is planned to have a design capacity to accommodate 8 million passengers per year by 2030 and 14 million passengers per year by 2050. It will be the 7th largest out of 14 international airports in Vietnam.



The Prime Minister of Vietnam has recently issued Decision No. 648/QD-TTg dated June 7, 2023, approving the master plan for the development of national system of airports and international airports during the period of 2021-2030, with a vision towards 2050.

During the 2021-2030 period, the airport system is planned with a hub-and-spoke model, with two main hubs in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. It will include 30 airports, comprising 14 international airports and 16 domestic ones. By 2050, the plan envisions the establishment of 33 airports, including 14 international airports and 19 domestic ones. Vinh Int’l Airport is one of the 14 international airports across the country.

According to the development plan for the airport system during the 2021-2030 period, Vinh International Airport will be categorized as a 4E airport, covering a total area of over 557 hectares.

Its expected design capacity is 8 million passengers per year. The estimated investment for Vinh International Airport according to this plan during the period is 14,942 billion VND.

By 2050, Vinh International Airport is planned to have an expected design capacity to accommodate 14 million passengers per year, ranking behind the following international airports: Noi Bai (100 million passengers per year), Long Thanh (100 million passengers per year), Tan Son Nhat (50 million passengers per year), Cam Ranh (36 million passengers per year), Da Nang (30 million passengers per year), Chu Lai (30 million passengers per year), Van Don (20 million passengers per year), and Phu Quoc (18 million passengers per year). The estimated investment cost for Vinh International Airport according to this plan is 8,905 billion VND.

Currently, Vinh International Airport is a 4E airport according to ICAO regulations, with 6 airlines operating 9 flight routes. The average frequency is 26-28 flights per day (equivalent to 52-56 takeoffs and landings per day). The passenger volume through the airport reached 2.6 million passengers in 2022, exceeding its current capacity.