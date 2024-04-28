Tourists flock to Cua Lo beach at the beginning of the holiday

Nguyen Dao

(Baonghean.vn) - The April 30 and May 1 holidays coincide with an intense heatwave, attracting tourists from near and far to swarm to the seaside town of Cua Lo to "cool off" and enjoy seafood, promising to ignite tourism in 2024.

bna_1.jpg
During these holidays, with the soaring temperatures and stifling atmosphere, many have chosen to head to Cua Lo beach to "cool off". According to information from the Department of Culture and Information of Cua Lo town, the beach town has welcomed and served tens of thousands of tourists during this period.
bna_1a.jpg
These days, the streets of Cua Lo are bustling with people and vehicles, all heading towards the beach area.
bna_2.jpg
At the beaches of Cua Lo, tourists squeeze in to bathe in the sea.
bna_3.jpg
The most joyful are the children, as they frolic with the waves.
bna_4.jpg
Families gather to play and relax on the beach.
bna_5.jpg
Happy moments by the waves.
bna_6.jpg
A grandfather and his grandchild create sand sculptures of mermaids.
bna_7.jpg
Capturing the memorable moments at Cua Lo beach.
bna_8.jpg
This occasion also sees the restaurants in Cua Lo beach town bustling with activity, with tourists arriving to enjoy local specialties.
bna_9.jpg
Tourists flocking to Cua Lo beach town are increasing day by day, promising that in 2024, Cua Lo will achieve its goal of welcoming 4.15 million visitors, with 1.45 million staying overnight, and tourism service revenue reaching 4.2 trillion VND, an 18% increase compared to 2023.
