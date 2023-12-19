The Secretary of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee visits and works at India’s Motherson Group

(Baonghean.vn) - During the visit to Motherson Group, one of the world's leading automotive component conglomerates, Mr. Thai Thanh Quy, the Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, expressed a desire for cooperation between the conglomerate and Nghe An province.

Mr. Sanjay Mehta - Head of the Asian Regional Office, representative of Motherson Group welcomes Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Thai Thanh Quy and the Nghe An province delegation to visit and work. Photo: Thanh Duy

During the working trip in India, Mr. Thai Thanh Quy - Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Provincial People's Council, Head of the Provincial Delegation toNational Assembly, and the provincial working delegation of Nghe An, visited and worked at Motherson Group.

The provincial delegation of Nghe An included Mr. Pham Trong Hoang - Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Head of the Provincial Party Committee's Inspection Commission, and leaders from several departments, sectors, and localities.

The Motherson Group's representative introduces its development process, current ecosystem and strategic orientation. Photo: Thanh Duy

Attending the meeting was Mr. Nikhil Kanodia - Chairman of the Northern region, Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC). Welcoming and working with the delegation, the representatives from Motherson Group included Mr. Sanjay Mehta - Head of the Asian Regional Office and leaders of the conglomerate.

Motherson Group was established in 1975, headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh state, India. It is one of the world's largest companies specializing in manufacturing automotive components, including wiring harnesses, rearview mirrors, injection molds, polymer processing, interior, and exterior parts for automobiles supplied to Audi, Daimler, BMW, Porsche, Land Rover, Ford, Volkswagen, Toyota, Hyundai, among others.

Mr. Thai Thanh Quy gives a speech when visiting Motherson Group. Photo: Thanh Duy

Moreover, the conglomerate has expanded its operations into areas such as robotics, IT, aerospace, defense, logistics, and medical products. Particularly in the aerospace sector, Motherson is a partner of leading aircraft manufacturers Boeing and Airbus.

Motherson Group has over 350 manufacturing facilities in 42 countries worldwide with approximately 180,000 employees and a revenue of up to USD 70 billion, predominantly from manufacturing various automotive components, especially wiring harnesses.

Secretary Thai Thanh Quy presents a gift from Nghe An province to Motherson Group. Photo: Thanh Duy

After learning about the history, development process, companies within its ecosystem, and the strategic vision of the conglomerate, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Thai Thanh Quy expressed delight in visiting Motherson, affirming that this was a highly beneficial activity during the working trip to India. Additionally, he congratulated the strong development steps of the conglomerate headquartered in the South Asian country.

Even though Motherson is not currently present in Vietnam, given its current development, the Secretary of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee expressed confidence and hoped that the conglomerate would soon establish a presence in Vietnam.

"When you come to Vietnam, please consider exploring the conditions for investment in Nghe An", Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Thai Thanh Quy stated, also introducing the natural conditions and competitive advantages of Nghe An.

Especially, the province has a diverse transportation system, comprehensive infrastructure dedicated to industrial development, abundant labor force, and large training establishments supplying quality human resources to meet investors' needs.

Provincial Party Secretary Thai Thanh Quy listens to an introduction about Motherson Group's car mirror products. Photo: Thanh Duy

Furthermore, when investing in the province with the largest area in Vietnam, investors can benefit from favorable policies regarding taxes and competitive land lease prices. With these advantages, in 2022 and 2023, Nghe An attracted nearly USD 2.5 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI), primarily focusing on manufacturing electronic components, energy, and also automotive component production plants.

Nghe An also proudly stands as the homeland of President Ho Chi Minh - a figure who, along with Indian leaders, laid the foundation for the friendly, traditional, united, and cooperative relationship between Vietnam and India until now.

The Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee of Nghe An, Thai Thanh Quy, thanked the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) for facilitating connections and the leadership of Motherson Group for hosting and working with the delegation. He expressed wishes for the continued strong development of the conglomerate and reiterated the desire for cooperation with Motherson in Nghe An.

Impressed by the information about Nghe An, Mr. Sanjay Mehta - Head of the Asian Regional Office, mentioned plans to explore and seek investment cooperation opportunities.