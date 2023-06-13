Beautiful waterfalls and streams in the Western part of Nghe An province

Tin mới

Nghe An fellow countrymen association in Russia lays wreath at President Ho Chi Minh Monument in Moscow (Baonghean.vn) - On the occasion of the 133rd anniversary of the beloved President Ho Chi Minh's birth (May 19, 1890 - May 19, 2023), the Nghe An fellow countrymen association currently living and working in the Russian Federation respectfully lays wreath at his monument.



Former President Nguyen Minh Triet hopes that VSIP Nghe An shall contribute to the province's leap (Baonghean.vn) - Mr. Nguyen Minh Triet expressed his desire that there will be significant impetuses for the homeland of President Ho Chi Minh to develop stronger, deserving its role and position; in which VSIP Nghe An needs to become a catalyst to contribute to the province's leap in development.



Nghe An Province’s working delegation meets with leaders of South Korea’s Gwangju City (Baonghean.vn) - On May 19, the working delegation from Nghe An province, led by Mr. Nguyen Nam Dinh - Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Council, visited and worked in South Korea.



FDI enterprises in Nghe An need to recruit 10,000 workers in the 1st half of the year 2023 (Baonghean.vn) - According to the information from the Division of Enterprise and Labor, the Management Board of Nghe An’s Southeast Economic Zone, FDI enterprises in industrial parks need to urgently recruit over 10,000 young workers until June.



200 photos and documents introduced at the exhibition "Simple yet Noble Examples" to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh's birthday (Baonghean.vn) - This is a significant political event in the series of events commemorating the 133rd anniversary of the birth of President Ho Chi Minh, which takes place at the Kim Lien Special National Relic site.

Minister of National Defense Gen. Phan Van Giang offers flowers and incense at Truong Bon National Historic Site in Nghe An (Baonghean.vn) - The officers and soldiers of the entire army pledge their absolute loyalty to the Fatherland, the Party, and the People; determined to build a revolutionary, regular, elite and modern Vietnamese People's Army, firmly defending the socialist Vietnamese Fatherland.



Nghe An has a monthly average income per capita of more than VND 3.6 million (Baonghean.vn) - The above figure is announced by the General Statistics Office in its Household Living Standards Survey in 2022.

Cultivating the special friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos (Baonghean.vn) - For the past 61 years, the faithful and exemplary relationship between Vietnam and Laos has been nurtured by generations of leaders and people of both countries, making it increasingly strong, effective, and fruitful.

The Standing Committee of the Nghe An PPC approves the investment policy for a nearly VND 600 billion footwear production project in Quynh Luu (Baonghean.vn) - The project will be implemented in Quynh Thach commune, Quynh Luu district with a total investment of VND 593.209 billion. It is expected to create jobs for about 8,000 workers when put into operation.



Prospects for the 'One Journey - Four Localities - Many Experiences' tour (Baonghean.vn) - Ninh Binh - Thanh Hoa - Nghe An - Ha Tinh are provinces that converge full types of tourism with many famous historical, cultural relics and scenic natural landscapes. This is the basis for developing the "One Journey - Four Localities - Many Experiences" tourist route.



Nghe An’s working delegation visits and presents gifts to officers and soldiers in Truong Sa and on the DK1 platform (Baonghean.vn) - From April 18 to April 23, the working delegation from Nghe An province led by Mr. Hoang Nghia Hieu - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee had a voyage to visit and present gifts to officers and soldiers in Truong Sa (Spratly) Island District and on the DK1 platform.



Hoi Nguyen - a new tourist destination in Western Nghe An (Baonghean.vn) - Opened for tourism since 2022, Hoi Nguyen tourist spot in Yen Thang commune, Tuong Duong district has attracted many visitors. Here, tourists can immerse themselves in the breath-taking beauty of rivers, mountains, forests, and enjoy relaxing moments and exciting experiences.



Nghe An ranks 17th on Viet Nam Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI) (Baonghean.vn) - According to the PAPI Report of the year 2022, Nghe An ranked 17 th out of 63 localities nationwide.



Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) for 2022 released and Nghe An’s ranking increases by 7 places (Baonghean.vn) - According to the PCI 2022 rankings, Nghe An province scored 66.60 points, ranked 23rd out of 63 provinces and cities across the country, an improvement of 7 ranks compared to 2021 (30th out of 63).



Attractive destinations in Vinh city (Baonghean.vn) - Vinh city with many famous landscapes, historical sites and well-invested places of entertainment promises to be an attractive destination for tourists during the tourist season.

Harvard University presents copy of historical ephemera to Kim Lien Special National Relic site (Baonghean.vn) - This is a copy of the notebook of a military unit on the battlefield, expressing the soldiers’ admiration for President Ho Chi Minh - Uncle Ho, who was considered as an icon and motivation for them to fight to defend the country.

Leaders of Nghe An province visit and extend Bunpimay new year's greetings to Laos (Baonghean.vn) - On April 3, the delegation of Nghe An led by Mr. Nguyen Duc Trung - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee visited, extended Bunpimay new year’s greetings to Laos and held talks with Houaphanh and Xiangkhouang provinces.



The beauty of a Thai village by the Con River (Baonghean.vn) - Located by the Con River, Bong village in Thanh Son commune, Anh Son district is known as a place that preserves many features of Thai cultural identity. It is an ideal community based tourism spot for tourists.



Nghe An ranks among 15 provinces and cities having the highest growth nationwide (Baonghean.vn) - In the first quarter of 2023, the gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth rate in Nghe An was estimated to be 7.75% over the same period. It ranked 14th out of 63 provinces and cities of the country. The above data has just been released by the General Statistics Office.



The Standing Committees of the Provincial Party Committees of Nghe An and Hung Yen sign the Memorandum of Cooperation (Baonghean.vn) - On March 30, in Hung Yen province, the Standing Committees of Nghe An Provincial Party Committee and Hung Yen Provincial Party Committee held a conference to sign a memorandum of cooperation between the two provinces.

Former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet visits Nghe An Museum (Baonghean.vn) - Visiting the museum, Ms. Michelle Bachelet - former Chilean President was moved when getting to know more about the local people, the process of formation and development of Nghe An - President Ho Chi Minh's hometown.



Investment policy of a factory complex worth more than VND 1,128 billion in Thai Hoa town approved (Baonghean.vn) - The policy was adopted by the Standing Committee of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee at the March 2023 regular meeting held on March 28.



VSIP Nghe An increases investment capital to nearly USD 280 million (Baonghean.vn) - VSIP Nghe An Co., Ltd. has proposed to increase its investment capital in VSIP Nghe An Industrial, Urban and Service Park from nearly USD 187 million to nearly USD 280 million.



Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee hosts former Chilean President (Baonghean.vn) - On March 28, Mr. Thai Thanh Quy - Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Head of the Provincial Delegation to the National Assembly received Ms. Michelle Bachelet - former President of Chile.

HCMC’s famtrip delegation explores tourist destinations in Nghe An ( Baonghean.vn) - Famtrip activity is one of the important contents in the implementation of the tourism development cooperation agreement between Hanoi City, Ho Chi Minh City and the Greater North Central region including: Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Thanh Hoa, Ninh Binh, Quang Binh and Quang Tri in 2023.



HCMC and 9 provinces in the North and North Central regions sign development cooperation agreement (Baonghean.vn) - The conference summarizing the socio-economic development cooperation program between Ho Chi Minh City and the provinces in North Central - Central Coast, Midlands - Northern mountainous region and Red River Delta regions was held in Vinh City on the morning of March 25.



Secretary of Nghe An Provincial Party Committee receives Australian Ambassador to Vietnam (Baonghean.vn) - The meeting was an opportunity to promote the cooperation between Nghe An and Australia.