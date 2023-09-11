Nghe An’s leadership meets with Enterprise Singapore (ESG)

(Baonghean.vn) - On September 7, as part of their agenda in Singapore, the delegation led by Mr. Bui Dinh Long - Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Nghe An Province visited Enterprise Singapore (ESG).

The delegation included leaders from the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Management Board of Southeast Economic Zone, the Department of Planning and Investment, the Department of Industry and Trade, as well as representatives from VSIP Group, WHA Group, and relevant agencies and units.

The delegation was welcomed by Mr. Kow Juan Tiang - ESG’s CEO for Southeast Asia, and Mr. Chen Yingquan - Senior Development Partner for Southeast Asia at ESG.

During the meeting, Mr. Bui Dinh Long introduced the potential and advantages of Nghe An to the leaders of ESG. He expressed his joy in visiting and working with Enterprise Singapore, especially during the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Singapore. He also mentioned the recent official visit by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to Vietnam at the end of August.

Nghe An province has always considered Singapore as one of its leading strategic partners for cooperation and development in the present and future. Currently, Nghe An has 7 FDI projects from Singapore with a total committed capital of USD 486.41 million, spanning various industries such as textiles, electronics component manufacturing, and telecommunications equipment, etc., attracting over 10,000 workers.

The province's average annual growth rate in recent years has exceeded 9%, placing it among the top 10 localities in attracting foreign investment in 2022 and among the top 8 in the first half of 2023 nationwide.

Nghe An province highly values the strengths in technology, finance, management skills and market networks of Singaporean investors. Therefore, Nghe An hopes that major corporations, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises from Singapore, will take an interest in investing in the province. Priority will be given to projects in industries and fields such as high-tech, environmentally-friendly technologies, clean and renewable energy, medical equipment manufacturing, healthcare services, education and training, high-quality tourism, financial services, logistics, and other modern services. Additionally, projects related to high-tech agriculture, smart agriculture, and the development of modern technical infrastructure, especially in new industries based on Industry 4.0, are encouraged.

"To promote cooperation activities between the two sides in the coming time, I hope that ESG will be interested in supporting Nghe An in introducing Singaporean business delegations to visit and explore investment opportunities in the province," emphasized Mr. Bui Dinh Long, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Nghe An province.

Asserting the great interest in Nghe An, Mr. Kow Juan Tiang - ESG’s CEO for Southeast Asia, highlighted that the relationship between Vietnam and Singapore is currently in its best development phase. As the agency responsible for granting Singaporean businesses to invest abroad, ESG will introduce and encourage Singaporean enterprises to explore investment opportunities in Nghe An based on the province's advantages in land, labor force, transportation infrastructure, etc.

The delegation also visits the City Planning Exhibition and listened to the leaders of the Smart Nation Singapore introduce the application of technology for the city and the provision of services to residents.

On the same day, the delegation from the People's Committee of Nghe An province visited Singapore’s Advanced Remanufacturing and Technology Centre (ARTC). ARTC has a network of over 95 members from global multinational corporations (MNCs), government agencies, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and startups. ARTC's expertise in advanced manufacturing and remanufacturing accelerates the process of transforming research applications into industrial applications and solutions. Additionally, it builds capabilities through cooperation with industry members in five pillars: aerospace; fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) and e-commerce; energy; road transport; medical technology, etc.

