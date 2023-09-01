The delegation of the Lao People's Revolutionary Youth Union extends greetings to the leadership of Nghe An province

(Baonghean.vn) - On August 30, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Hoang Nghia Hieu received a delegation from the Youth Union of the provinces of Xieng Khouang, Houaphanh, and Bolikhamsai (Laos) to exchange greetings with the leadership of Nghe An province.

The overall view of the meeting. Photo: Thanh Cuong

On behalf of the leadership of Nghe An province, Mr. Hoang Nghia Hieu - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee warmly welcomed the youth delegation from the three provinces of Xieng Khouang, Houaphanh, and Bolikhamsai to Nghe An - the homeland of President Ho Chi Minh. At the same time, the Deputy Secretary of Nghe An’s Provincial Party Committee extended his wishes for the delegation to have good health and engage in meaningful activities during their working trip in Nghe An.

The Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Hoang Nghia Hieu emphasizes that the special traditional relationship between the two peoples of Vietnam and Laos has continuously flourished and borne sweet fruits. Photo: Thanh Cuong

Reflecting on the milestones of the friendship between the two parties, the two peoples of Vietnam and Laos in general, and among Nghe An and the three provinces of Xieng Khouang, Houaphanh, and Bolikhamsai in particular, the Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Hoang Nghia Hieu emphasized that the special traditional relationship between the two peoples of Vietnam and Laos has continuously flourished and borne sweet fruits, become a miraculous force that has led to many great victories in the struggle for national liberation, nation-building, defense, and the development of socialist ideals in both countries.

This relationship is deepening day by day and reaching new heights.

Currently, Nghe An province has around 90 enterprises involved in import, export, and investment in the Lao market in various sectors, with a total investment capital of the projects exceeding USD 200 million. Investment and development support activities are actively implemented, with the most prominent being the project of construction of the Friendship Hospital in Xieng Khouang province.

The delegates from the Youth Union of the provinces of Xieng Khouang, Houaphanh, and Bolikhamsai (Laos). Photo: Thanh Cuong

In addition, more than 600 officials and students from Laos have come to study and conduct research at universities and colleges in Nghe An province. Many Laotian students have been warmly received by families in Nghe An as if they were their own children. At the same time, many officials and students from Nghe An province have also received short-term and long-term training at universities and colleges in Laos.

The Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Hoang Nghia Hieu present a gift to the delegation from the Youth Union of the provinces of Xieng Khouang, Houaphanh, and Bolikhamsai (Laos). Photo: Thanh Cuong

Highly appreciating the friendly meetings, educational exchanges and sharing of experiences between the Youth Union of Nghe An province and the Youth Union of the provinces of Xieng Khouang, Bolikhamsai, and Houaphanh, the Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Hoang Nghia Hieu hopes that the young generations of both countries will continue to preserve, strengthen and develop the special relationship between Vietnam and Laos in the new context. Through this, they can further tighten and deepen the traditional friendship and solidarity between the two peoples.

Mr. Phetsamone Davongsone - Secretary of the Provincial Youth Union of Xieng Khouang expresses gratitude for the warm and respectful reception by the leadership of Nghe An province. Photo: Thanh Cuong

On behalf of the Youth Union of the three provinces of Xieng Khouang, Bolikhamsai, and Houaphanh, Mr. Phetsamone Davongsone - Secretary of the Provincial Youth Union of Xieng Khouang expressed gratitude for the warm and respectful reception by the leadership of Nghe An province. They hope that the leadership of Nghe An province will continue to create favorable conditions and support the Youth Union of the three provinces in engaging in more exchange programs with the Youth Union of Nghe An province, in order to further enhance the friendship and solidarity between Laos and Vietnam, which have been built and nurtured by the leadership of both countries throughout generations.