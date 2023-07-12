Korean businesses in Nghe An province make efforts to seek orders

(Baonghean.vn) - The global economic downturn has significantly affected the production and business activities of Korean enterprises in Nghe An province. However, these companies are still making efforts to adapt and seek orders, providing stable employment for workers.

The employees work at BSE's factory. Photo: Q.A

The BSE Electronic Component Manufacturing Factory, operated by BSE Vietnam Electronics Company Limited and located in the Southeast Economic Zone (Nghe An), is one of the first 100% Korean-owned factories established in Nghe An. Since its operation in 2012, the factory has steadily created jobs for 2,000 workers with an average monthly income of VND 6.2 million.

Currently, the company has 183 laborers with a college degree or higher, 31 technical workers and 1,691 unskilled workers. The company provides insurance coverage for 1,905 individuals and ensures other welfare benefits.

Due to the impact of the global economic recession, the company faced difficulties in terms of orders and employment starting from 2022. It was not until the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023 that additional orders from the Samsung Group were secured, leading to more stable operations of this business.

Ensuring employment for workers is a critical task that the company's leadership prioritizes in the current context. The business focuses on contacting associations and corporations in various countries to secure jobs for the workforce.

Despite the challenges posed by the global economic downturn, constant changes in trends, and the increased minimum wage for workers, which has raised investors' costs by 17% compared to 2022, the company's revenue for the first six months reached VND 336.6 billion, including VND 80 billion from exports and nearly VND 27 billion contributed to the national budget. This is a significant effort by the enterprise. Currently, it still needs to recruit nearly 300 workers to fill the vacancies left by those who have resigned due to a lack of employment opportunities. - Mr. Lee Won-taek, CEO of BSE Vietnam Electronics Company Limited

The employees work at Haivina Kim Lien Garment Company. Photo: Tran Chau

At Haivina Kim Lien Garment Company Limited (Nam Dan district), a Korean garment company in Vietnam, the search for orders is considered a vital task by its entire leadership. The company's representative stated that they have been working with customers in the United States, Germany, France, South Korea, and other countries to ensure orders for the business. With over 10 year reputation in the garment industry, the company still provides stable employment for 2,000 workers.

At Lotte Mart Vinh supermarket (Ha Huy Tap Ward, Vinh City), which belongs to Lotte Vietnam Shopping Center Joint Stock Company, in the context of the global economic downturn and reduced consumer demand, efforts have been made to seek retail markets, original and quality goods, ensure food hygiene and safety, and provide attractive consumer policies. In addition, the supermarket supplies household goods, fashion, and electronics at attractive prices. To create employment and income for workers, the supermarket has also introduced various entertainment services, weekend activities, and a Korean-style culinary experience, etc.

Some Korean investors believe that Nghe An is currently a destination of interest to Koreans. However, there are still limitations in the services provided to investors, such as restaurants, eateries, entertainment venues, and resorts that cater to Korean preferences.