Visiting the Central Region’s largest eel farm in Nghe An

Vinh International Airport planned to be the 7th largest out of 14 international airports in Vietnam in terms of design capacity (Baonghean.vn) - Vinh Airport is planned to have a design capacity to accommodate 8 million passengers per year by 2030 and 14 million passengers per year by 2050. It will be the 7th largest out of 14 international airports in Vietnam.



Enhancing communication skills in sustainable forest management (Baonghean.vn) - On June 12, the Sustainable Forest Management and Biodiversity Conservation Project, organized by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), conducted a training program on communication skills for forest protection officers and members from 7 provinces.

Beautiful waterfalls and streams in the Western part of Nghe An province (Baonghean.vn) - In the summer, the Western part of Nghe An is likened to a "fiery pan" due to the high temperature accompanied by scorching Southwest winds. However, in return, this place is blessed with many cool waterfalls and streams, offering a refreshing retreat for people to cool down.

75 propaganda posters on display to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Uncle Ho’s Call for Patriotic Emulation (Baonghean.vn) - Each propaganda poster serves as a profound message to convey to cadres, party members, and the people the significance of President Ho Chi Minh's Call for Patriotic Emulation, as well as the prominent position, role, and great impact of the patriotic emulation movement.

Nghe An ranks 9th out of 63 localities in terms of attracting FDI (Baonghean.vn) - Compared to the first four months of 2023, Nghe An has moved up one rank to the 9th position among all localities in attracting the most FDI nationwide. It continues to lead among the 14 provinces and cities in the North Central Coast and Central Coast region...

[Infographics] Nghe An sets out development targets by 2030, vision by 2045 (Baonghean.vn) - The Standing Committee of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee has recently issued the Action Program to implement Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW on the socio-economic development and ensuring the defense and security in the North Central and Central Coast regions by 2030.



Nghe An’s Famtrip delegation experiences and works in South Korea’s Gwangju (Baonghean.vn) - From May 24-27, the Famtrip delegation from Nghe An explored tourism routes, tourist attractions and work in the city of Gwangju, South Korea.

Leaders of Nghe An province meet with leaders of South Korea’s Gyeonggi (Baonghean.vn) - On May 23, the working delegation from the People's Council of Nghe An Province visited and worked with leaders of Gyeonggi Province (South Korea).

The People's Council of Nghe An meets with the Gwangju City Council (South Korea) (Baonghean.vn) - On May 22, at Gwangju City Hall (South Korea), the delegation of the Nghe An Provincial People's Council had a working session with the Council of Gwangju City.



The Fly up Vietnam - Cua Lo 2023 hot air balloon festival opens in Cua Lo (Baonghean.vn) - On the morning of May 18, the opening ceremony of the hot air balloon festival themed Fly up Vietnam - Cua Lo 2023 took place at Binh Minh Square, Cua Lo town (Nghe An).



Promoting the cooperative relations between Nghe An and Binh Phuoc (Baonghean.vn) - On the morning of May 20, in Vinh city, the delegation of Binh Phuoc province had a working session with the leaders of Nghe An province. The working session was attended by Mr. Nguyen Minh Triet - former Politburo member, former State President.



Sen Village Festival 2023 ends with a special art program (Baonghean.vn) - On the evening of May 19th, a special art program marking the closing of the Sen Village Festival 2023 took place at Ho Chi Minh Square in Vinh City, Nghe An. The theme of the program was "From Sen Village to Ho Chi Minh City", jointly organized by Nghe An and Ho Chi Minh City.

Nghe An fellow countrymen association in Russia lays wreath at President Ho Chi Minh Monument in Moscow (Baonghean.vn) - On the occasion of the 133rd anniversary of the beloved President Ho Chi Minh's birth (May 19, 1890 - May 19, 2023), the Nghe An fellow countrymen association currently living and working in the Russian Federation respectfully lays wreath at his monument.



Former President Nguyen Minh Triet hopes that VSIP Nghe An shall contribute to the province's leap (Baonghean.vn) - Mr. Nguyen Minh Triet expressed his desire that there will be significant impetuses for the homeland of President Ho Chi Minh to develop stronger, deserving its role and position; in which VSIP Nghe An needs to become a catalyst to contribute to the province's leap in development.



Nghe An Province’s working delegation meets with leaders of South Korea’s Gwangju City (Baonghean.vn) - On May 19, the working delegation from Nghe An province, led by Mr. Nguyen Nam Dinh - Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Council, visited and worked in South Korea.



FDI enterprises in Nghe An need to recruit 10,000 workers in the 1st half of the year 2023 (Baonghean.vn) - According to the information from the Division of Enterprise and Labor, the Management Board of Nghe An’s Southeast Economic Zone, FDI enterprises in industrial parks need to urgently recruit over 10,000 young workers until June.



200 photos and documents introduced at the exhibition "Simple yet Noble Examples" to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh's birthday (Baonghean.vn) - This is a significant political event in the series of events commemorating the 133rd anniversary of the birth of President Ho Chi Minh, which takes place at the Kim Lien Special National Relic site.

Minister of National Defense Gen. Phan Van Giang offers flowers and incense at Truong Bon National Historic Site in Nghe An (Baonghean.vn) - The officers and soldiers of the entire army pledge their absolute loyalty to the Fatherland, the Party, and the People; determined to build a revolutionary, regular, elite and modern Vietnamese People's Army, firmly defending the socialist Vietnamese Fatherland.



Nghe An has a monthly average income per capita of more than VND 3.6 million (Baonghean.vn) - The above figure is announced by the General Statistics Office in its Household Living Standards Survey in 2022.

Cultivating the special friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos (Baonghean.vn) - For the past 61 years, the faithful and exemplary relationship between Vietnam and Laos has been nurtured by generations of leaders and people of both countries, making it increasingly strong, effective, and fruitful.

Night Food Street in Vinh Ancient Citadel launched (Baonghean.vn) - On the evening of April 27th, The Vinh City People’s Committee organized the launching ceremony of the new Night Food Street in Vinh Ancient Citadel.



Tan Ky - a stunning tourist destination (Baonghean.vn) - With Km 0 - the starting point of the legendary Ho Chi Minh Trail, the parallel mountain ranges, caves, waterfalls, and unique cultural traditions of the local people, Tan Ky converges the elements for developing community-based eco-tourism.



The Standing Committee of the Nghe An PPC approves the investment policy for a nearly VND 600 billion footwear production project in Quynh Luu (Baonghean.vn) - The project will be implemented in Quynh Thach commune, Quynh Luu district with a total investment of VND 593.209 billion. It is expected to create jobs for about 8,000 workers when put into operation.



Prospects for the 'One Journey - Four Localities - Many Experiences' tour (Baonghean.vn) - Ninh Binh - Thanh Hoa - Nghe An - Ha Tinh are provinces that converge full types of tourism with many famous historical, cultural relics and scenic natural landscapes. This is the basis for developing the "One Journey - Four Localities - Many Experiences" tourist route.



Nghe An’s working delegation visits and presents gifts to officers and soldiers in Truong Sa and on the DK1 platform (Baonghean.vn) - From April 18 to April 23, the working delegation from Nghe An province led by Mr. Hoang Nghia Hieu - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee had a voyage to visit and present gifts to officers and soldiers in Truong Sa (Spratly) Island District and on the DK1 platform.



Hoi Nguyen - a new tourist destination in Western Nghe An (Baonghean.vn) - Opened for tourism since 2022, Hoi Nguyen tourist spot in Yen Thang commune, Tuong Duong district has attracted many visitors. Here, tourists can immerse themselves in the breath-taking beauty of rivers, mountains, forests, and enjoy relaxing moments and exciting experiences.



Nghe An ranks 17th on Viet Nam Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI) (Baonghean.vn) - According to the PAPI Report of the year 2022, Nghe An ranked 17 th out of 63 localities nationwide.



Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) for 2022 released and Nghe An’s ranking increases by 7 places (Baonghean.vn) - According to the PCI 2022 rankings, Nghe An province scored 66.60 points, ranked 23rd out of 63 provinces and cities across the country, an improvement of 7 ranks compared to 2021 (30th out of 63).



Attractive destinations in Vinh city (Baonghean.vn) - Vinh city with many famous landscapes, historical sites and well-invested places of entertainment promises to be an attractive destination for tourists during the tourist season.