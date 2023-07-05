Visiting the Central Region’s largest eel farm in Nghe An

(Baonghean.vn) - The eel farming and processing village in Phan Thanh hamlet, Long Thanh commune, Yen Thanh district is considered the largest eel 'farm' in the Central region of Vietnam. Products made from processed eels are not only sold throughout the country but also exported.
(Baonghean.vn) - Vinh Airport is planned to have a design capacity to accommodate 8 million passengers per year by 2030 and 14 million passengers per year by 2050. It will be the 7th largest out of 14 international airports in Vietnam.
(Baonghean.vn) - On June 12, the Sustainable Forest Management and Biodiversity Conservation Project, organized by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), conducted a training program on communication skills for forest protection officers and members from 7 provinces.
(Baonghean.vn) - In the summer, the Western part of Nghe An is likened to a "fiery pan" due to the high temperature accompanied by scorching Southwest winds. However, in return, this place is blessed with many cool waterfalls and streams, offering a refreshing retreat for people to cool down.
(Baonghean.vn) - Each propaganda poster serves as a profound message to convey to cadres, party members, and the people the significance of President Ho Chi Minh's Call for Patriotic Emulation, as well as the prominent position, role, and great impact of the patriotic emulation movement.
(Baonghean.vn) - Compared to the first four months of 2023, Nghe An has moved up one rank to the 9th position among all localities in attracting the most FDI nationwide. It continues to lead among the 14 provinces and cities in the North Central Coast and Central Coast region...
(Baonghean.vn) - The Standing Committee of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee has recently issued the Action Program to implement Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW on the socio-economic development and ensuring the defense and security in the North Central and Central Coast regions by 2030.
(Baonghean.vn) - On the morning of May 20, in Vinh city, the delegation of Binh Phuoc province had a working session with the leaders of Nghe An province. The working session was attended by Mr. Nguyen Minh Triet - former Politburo member, former State President.
(Baonghean.vn) - On the evening of May 19th, a special art program marking the closing of the Sen Village Festival 2023 took place at Ho Chi Minh Square in Vinh City, Nghe An. The theme of the program was "From Sen Village to Ho Chi Minh City", jointly organized by Nghe An and Ho Chi Minh City.
(Baonghean.vn) - On the occasion of the 133rd anniversary of the beloved President Ho Chi Minh's birth (May 19, 1890 - May 19, 2023), the Nghe An fellow countrymen association currently living and working in the Russian Federation respectfully lays wreath at his monument.
(Baonghean.vn) - Mr. Nguyen Minh Triet expressed his desire that there will be significant impetuses for the homeland of President Ho Chi Minh to develop stronger, deserving its role and position; in which VSIP Nghe An needs to become a catalyst to contribute to the province's leap in development.
(Baonghean.vn) - On May 19, the working delegation from Nghe An province, led by Mr. Nguyen Nam Dinh - Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Council, visited and worked in South Korea.
(Baonghean.vn) - According to the information from the Division of Enterprise and Labor, the Management Board of Nghe An’s Southeast Economic Zone, FDI enterprises in industrial parks need to urgently recruit over 10,000 young workers until June.
(Baonghean.vn) - This is a significant political event in the series of events commemorating the 133rd anniversary of the birth of President Ho Chi Minh, which takes place at the Kim Lien Special National Relic site.
(Baonghean.vn) - The officers and soldiers of the entire army pledge their absolute loyalty to the Fatherland, the Party, and the People; determined to build a revolutionary, regular, elite and modern Vietnamese People's Army, firmly defending the socialist Vietnamese Fatherland.
(Baonghean.vn) - For the past 61 years, the faithful and exemplary relationship between Vietnam and Laos has been nurtured by generations of leaders and people of both countries, making it increasingly strong, effective, and fruitful.
(Baonghean.vn) - With Km 0 - the starting point of the legendary Ho Chi Minh Trail, the parallel mountain ranges, caves, waterfalls, and unique cultural traditions of the local people, Tan Ky converges the elements for developing community-based eco-tourism.
(Baonghean.vn) - The project will be implemented in Quynh Thach commune, Quynh Luu district with a total investment of VND 593.209 billion. It is expected to create jobs for about 8,000 workers when put into operation.
(Baonghean.vn) - Ninh Binh - Thanh Hoa - Nghe An - Ha Tinh are provinces that converge full types of tourism with many famous historical, cultural relics and scenic natural landscapes. This is the basis for developing the "One Journey - Four Localities - Many Experiences" tourist route.
(Baonghean.vn) - From April 18 to April 23, the working delegation from Nghe An province led by Mr. Hoang Nghia Hieu - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee had a voyage to visit and present gifts to officers and soldiers in Truong Sa (Spratly) Island District and on the DK1 platform.
(Baonghean.vn) - Opened for tourism since 2022, Hoi Nguyen tourist spot in Yen Thang commune, Tuong Duong district has attracted many visitors. Here, tourists can immerse themselves in the breath-taking beauty of rivers, mountains, forests, and enjoy relaxing moments and exciting experiences.
(Baonghean.vn) - According to the PCI 2022 rankings, Nghe An province scored 66.60 points, ranked 23rd out of 63 provinces and cities across the country, an improvement of 7 ranks compared to 2021 (30th out of 63).
(Baonghean.vn) - This is a copy of the notebook of a military unit on the battlefield, expressing the soldiers’ admiration for President Ho Chi Minh - Uncle Ho, who was considered as an icon and motivation for them to fight to defend the country.