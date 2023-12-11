Nghe An News

News

Business

Society

Travel

Photo

Video

Introduction point for Nghe An province's OCOP products opens in Hanoi

Nguyet Minh

Theo dõi Báo Nghệ An trên Google News

(Baonghean.vn) - The opening ceremony of the introduction and sales point for Nghe An province's OCOP (One Commune One Product) products in Hanoi (located at kiosk No. 5, B1, HUD2, Southwest Linh Dam, Hoang Liet ward, Hoang Mai district) took place on December 9.

bna_cop4.jpg
Numerous renowned specialty brands from Nghe An participate in selling and introducing OCOP products in Hanoi. Photo: Reporter

The establishment of the introduction point for Nghe An province's OCOP products in Hanoi aims to enhance the value of products, promote the famous specialties of Nghe An to consumers and visitors to the capital.

The introduction point is beautifully designed and arranged, showcasing hundreds of OCOP products from Nghe An province. The event was attended by representatives from the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Nghe An province and representatives from many brands.

bna_ cop3.jpg
A large number of consumers explore and make purchases. Photo: Reporter

The introduction point for Nghe An province's OCOP products in Hanoi saw the participation of many well-known brands and famous specialties from Nghe An, such as Tu Phuong Food with their 4-star-rated OCOP product - Tu Phuong beef sausage, along with products from other brands: Nghe An Seafood Joint Stock Company with fish sauce, Phuc Thinh Phat Cooperative with honey products, Luong Son Food with rice crackers, nutritional food from Lolifood, AucoFood, and more. All these products ensure quality and food safety, being favored by consumers within and outside the province.

bna_ ôcp2.jpg
Hundreds of OCOP products from Nghe An are displayed at the sales and introduction point. Photo: Reporter

This serves as a favorable condition to boost the promotion and commercialization of products with local strengths and characteristics, aiding enterprises, craft villages and production bases in consumption, enhancing the search for partners, and expanding the market.

Tin liên quan
OCOP products Nghe An specialties Hanoi and Nghe An marketing

Có thể bạn quan tâm

tin mới

Farmers in Quynh Luu district diligently sow Tet flowers

Farmers in Quynh Luu district diligently sow Tet flowers

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - Currently, farmers in Quynh Luu district (Nghe An province) are diligently sowing lunar Tet flowers for the year 2024. This year, the price of flower seeds has decreased, making people excited to increase the planting area in hopes of having a successful flower season for Tet.

Nghe An province attends the 'Meet Japan 2023' program

Nghe An province attends the 'Meet Japan 2023' program

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - The 'Meet Japan' program coincided with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan, aiming to connect localities across the country with Japanese partners, providing opportunities to promote their potential and strengths.

Kho Mu people's bamboo weaving helps escaping poverty

Kho Mu people's bamboo weaving helps escaping poverty

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - In the remote village of Dinh Son 1, Huu Kiem commune (Ky Son), the Kho Mu people are renowned for their bamboo weaving craftsmanship. What once considered a means of producing household items for their own use has now evolved into a trade that uplifts the community from poverty.