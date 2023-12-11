Introduction point for Nghe An province's OCOP products opens in Hanoi

(Baonghean.vn) - The opening ceremony of the introduction and sales point for Nghe An province's OCOP (One Commune One Product) products in Hanoi (located at kiosk No. 5, B1, HUD2, Southwest Linh Dam, Hoang Liet ward, Hoang Mai district) took place on December 9.

Numerous renowned specialty brands from Nghe An participate in selling and introducing OCOP products in Hanoi. Photo: Reporter

The establishment of the introduction point for Nghe An province's OCOP products in Hanoi aims to enhance the value of products, promote the famous specialties of Nghe An to consumers and visitors to the capital.

The introduction point is beautifully designed and arranged, showcasing hundreds of OCOP products from Nghe An province. The event was attended by representatives from the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Nghe An province and representatives from many brands.

A large number of consumers explore and make purchases. Photo: Reporter

The introduction point for Nghe An province's OCOP products in Hanoi saw the participation of many well-known brands and famous specialties from Nghe An, such as Tu Phuong Food with their 4-star-rated OCOP product - Tu Phuong beef sausage, along with products from other brands: Nghe An Seafood Joint Stock Company with fish sauce, Phuc Thinh Phat Cooperative with honey products, Luong Son Food with rice crackers, nutritional food from Lolifood, AucoFood, and more. All these products ensure quality and food safety, being favored by consumers within and outside the province.

Hundreds of OCOP products from Nghe An are displayed at the sales and introduction point. Photo: Reporter

This serves as a favorable condition to boost the promotion and commercialization of products with local strengths and characteristics, aiding enterprises, craft villages and production bases in consumption, enhancing the search for partners, and expanding the market.