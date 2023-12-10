Nghe An News

News

Business

Society

Travel

Photo

Video

Bringing mountainous flavors to the city

Hoai Thu

Theo dõi Báo Nghệ An trên Google News

(Baonghean.vn) - At the Northern Central Trade and Commerce Fair, there are numerous products that carry the distinct essence of the mountainous region of Nghe An.

Those who bring agricultural produce cultivated in the mountainous forests to the downtown are not only doing so for consumption but also making efforts to promote their homeland's OCOP (One Commune One Product) items.

bna_Gian hàng giới thiệu đặc sản Kỳ Sơn tại Hội chợ thương mại vùng Bắc Trung bộ tháng 12.2023 tại TP Vinh.JPG
A booth showcasing specialties from Ky Son district at the Northern Central Trade and Commerce Fair in December 2023 in Vinh City. Photo: Hoai Thu

Despite being quite far from the main entrance of the fair, stands introducing the distinctive agricultural products from mountainous districts in Nghe An such as Ky Son, Tuong Duong always attract a considerable number of visitors who come for exploring, shopping, and information gathering.

Ms. Le Thi Van - a member of the Muong Long Agriculture and Community Tourism Cooperative in Ky Son district - claimed that participating in this fair, the cooperative has carefully selected the most outstanding and highest-quality agricultural products from Muong Long and various villages in Ky Son district to introduce to consumers.

Products from Tuong Duong district were also showcased. Ms. Tran Thi Thao - a member of the Thao Hao Smoked Beef Production and Trade Cooperative - participated in the fair with a booth mainly offering processed items such as smokedbeef, smoked pork, smoked pork belly, forest spicy chili, salted forest bamboo shoots, sticky rice...

Moreover, many products accredited with the 3-star OCOP standard were featured, like dried bamboo shoots from Tam Hop (Tuong Duong); Giang river fish, traditional fermented leaf wine, wine stored in a big jar and drunk with long bamboo straws, brocade products, fermented meat, pickles in bamboo tubes, handmade bamboo and rattan crafts, etc. from Con Cuong district; Kim Nhan oranges; Cao Son green tea, Hung Son tea; Linh Son herbal chicken and chicken eggs, Dong Que grapefruit essential oil...

bna_Các sản phẩm chế biến từ gừng Kỳ sơn.jpg
Products processed from Ky Son ginger. Photo: Hoai Thu

Numerous products representing the highlands of Nghe An at the fair have reached the 3-star OCOP standard, among them, Ky Son ginger received geographical indication certification from the Intellectual Property Office. From raw products primarily grown in high-altitude mountains, Ky Son ginger now holds a 3-star OCOP status with various processed products like ginger powder and ginger oil.

Processed products derived from indigenous black pigs and yellow cows, common cattle raised among the highland community such as sausage, smoked beef, and smoked pork, are also recognized as provincial-level 3-star OCOP products.

Mr. Nguyen Van Luan - Director of the Huong Son Agriculture Service and Handicraft Cooperative, based in Ta Ca commune, Ky Son district - also expressed that to introduce their products to the market, highland farmers endure hardships, toil under the sun and rain for cultivation and livestock rearing. Therefore, the cooperative members participating in the fair represent the agricultural product "brand" of Ky Son district, the highlands of Nghe An, always striving to introduce and promote their products.

The Northern Central Trade and Commerce Fair in Nghe An in 2023, of national scale, takes place from December 5 to 11. Nghe An Province had 150 booths out of a total of 250 booths exhibited here. Among them, a majority of booths came from mountainous districts, showcasing numerous outstanding and high-quality products.

Tin liên quan
OCOP Nghe An mountainous area local products of Nghe An trade fair

Có thể bạn quan tâm

tin mới

Farmers in Quynh Luu district diligently sow Tet flowers

Farmers in Quynh Luu district diligently sow Tet flowers

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - Currently, farmers in Quynh Luu district (Nghe An province) are diligently sowing lunar Tet flowers for the year 2024. This year, the price of flower seeds has decreased, making people excited to increase the planting area in hopes of having a successful flower season for Tet.

Nghe An province attends the 'Meet Japan 2023' program

Nghe An province attends the 'Meet Japan 2023' program

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - The 'Meet Japan' program coincided with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan, aiming to connect localities across the country with Japanese partners, providing opportunities to promote their potential and strengths.

Kho Mu people's bamboo weaving helps escaping poverty

Kho Mu people's bamboo weaving helps escaping poverty

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - In the remote village of Dinh Son 1, Huu Kiem commune (Ky Son), the Kho Mu people are renowned for their bamboo weaving craftsmanship. What once considered a means of producing household items for their own use has now evolved into a trade that uplifts the community from poverty.