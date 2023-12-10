Bringing mountainous flavors to the city

(Baonghean.vn) - At the Northern Central Trade and Commerce Fair, there are numerous products that carry the distinct essence of the mountainous region of Nghe An.

Those who bring agricultural produce cultivated in the mountainous forests to the downtown are not only doing so for consumption but also making efforts to promote their homeland's OCOP (One Commune One Product) items.

A booth showcasing specialties from Ky Son district at the Northern Central Trade and Commerce Fair in December 2023 in Vinh City. Photo: Hoai Thu

Despite being quite far from the main entrance of the fair, stands introducing the distinctive agricultural products from mountainous districts in Nghe An such as Ky Son, Tuong Duong always attract a considerable number of visitors who come for exploring, shopping, and information gathering.

Ms. Le Thi Van - a member of the Muong Long Agriculture and Community Tourism Cooperative in Ky Son district - claimed that participating in this fair, the cooperative has carefully selected the most outstanding and highest-quality agricultural products from Muong Long and various villages in Ky Son district to introduce to consumers.

Products from Tuong Duong district were also showcased. Ms. Tran Thi Thao - a member of the Thao Hao Smoked Beef Production and Trade Cooperative - participated in the fair with a booth mainly offering processed items such as smokedbeef, smoked pork, smoked pork belly, forest spicy chili, salted forest bamboo shoots, sticky rice...

Moreover, many products accredited with the 3-star OCOP standard were featured, like dried bamboo shoots from Tam Hop (Tuong Duong); Giang river fish, traditional fermented leaf wine, wine stored in a big jar and drunk with long bamboo straws, brocade products, fermented meat, pickles in bamboo tubes, handmade bamboo and rattan crafts, etc. from Con Cuong district; Kim Nhan oranges; Cao Son green tea, Hung Son tea; Linh Son herbal chicken and chicken eggs, Dong Que grapefruit essential oil...

Products processed from Ky Son ginger. Photo: Hoai Thu

Numerous products representing the highlands of Nghe An at the fair have reached the 3-star OCOP standard, among them, Ky Son ginger received geographical indication certification from the Intellectual Property Office. From raw products primarily grown in high-altitude mountains, Ky Son ginger now holds a 3-star OCOP status with various processed products like ginger powder and ginger oil.

Processed products derived from indigenous black pigs and yellow cows, common cattle raised among the highland community such as sausage, smoked beef, and smoked pork, are also recognized as provincial-level 3-star OCOP products.

Mr. Nguyen Van Luan - Director of the Huong Son Agriculture Service and Handicraft Cooperative, based in Ta Ca commune, Ky Son district - also expressed that to introduce their products to the market, highland farmers endure hardships, toil under the sun and rain for cultivation and livestock rearing. Therefore, the cooperative members participating in the fair represent the agricultural product "brand" of Ky Son district, the highlands of Nghe An, always striving to introduce and promote their products.