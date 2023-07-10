Shipping lines visiting Cua Lo Port to be supported up to VND 300 million per port call

(Baonghean.vn) - The People's Council of Nghe An province has recently passed a resolution determining policies to support international and domestic container shipping lines and export and import enterprises engaged in the transportation of containers to and from Cua Lo Port.

Overall view of the working session of the Nghe An Provincial People's Council. Photo: Thanh Cuong

Accordingly, international container shipping lines granted permission to operate container transportation business in accordance with regulations, carrying out unloading and/or loading at Cua Lo Port will be supported with VND 300 million per port call.

For domestic container shipping lines (including transshipment through international ports) granted permission to operate container transportation business in accordance with regulations, carrying out unloading and/or loading at Cua Lo Port (excluding temporarily import for re-export goods and transit goods) with a minimum frequency of 2 port calls per month (each month is calculated from the first day of the month to the last day of the month), they will be supported with VND 100 million per port call.

The delegates vote on the draft resolution during the 14th session of the Nghe An Provincial People's Council. Photo: Thanh Cuong

Nghe An also decided to support businesses engaged in the transportation of export or import goods via containers to and from Cua Lo Port in Nghe An province. Accordingly, a 20-foot container will be supported with VND 600,000, and a 40-foot container will be supported with VND 1 million.

The eligible shipping lines and enterprises mentioned above can submit their documents directly or via postal services to the Provincial Administrative Service Center of Nghe An or online at the Information System for Administrative Procedure of Nghe An province. Within 7 working days from the date of receiving the complete documents, the Management Board of Southeast Economic Zone will gather opinions from relevant agencies and make a decision on the disbursement of support funds for the shipping lines and enterprises. In case of not meeting the conditions, the Management Board of Southeast Economic Zone will notify the shipping lines and enterprises in writing and clearly state the reasons.

The resolution is effective from January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2025.