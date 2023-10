(Baonghean.vn) - The Head of the Nghe An’s Provincial People's Committee Office, Mr. Dang Thanh Tung, has recently issued Announcement No. 723/TB-UBND dated October 2, 2023, regarding the Winter working hours.

Accordingly, to align with seasonal weather and climate conditions, from October 16, 2023, to April 15, 2024, state administrative agencies, Party organizations, political and socio-political organizations within the province will implement unified Winter working hours as follows:

Morning: From 7:30 AM to 12:00 PM

Afternoon: From 1:30 PM to 5:00 PM