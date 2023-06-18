icon-search

Nghe An has approx. 6,900 newly registered cars in the 1st half of 2023

Khanh Ly

(Baonghean.vn) - According to the authorities, the number of motor vehicles on the road in the entire province increased rapidly in the early months of 2023, particularly with the registration of new cars, which increased by 4.03%.
Nghe An has approx. 6,900 newly registered cars in the 1st half of 2023 ảnh 1

The traffic during rush hours in Vinh city, Nghe An. Documentary photo: BNA

Specifically, as of June 2023, the authorities received the new registrations of 6,892 cars, 33,799 motorcycles and 3,961 electric motorcycles. The total number of vehicles currently managed in the province rises to 177,624 cars (an increase of 4.03%), 1,980,888 motorcycles (an increase of 1.73%), and 137,170 electric motorcycles (an increase of 2.9%) compared to the same period last year.

In addition, the entire province conducted 166 vehicle examinations for cars and motorcycles (a 47% decrease compared to the same period in 2022). Among them, it was estimated that 90 motorcycle examinations were carried out with 11,609 candidates, and 76 car examinations were conducted with 4,000 candidates. A total of 47,900 driver's licenses were issued and renewed.

Regarding the vehicle inspection work, in the first half of 2023, it was estimated that about 88,500 vehicles were inspected (a 7.5% increase compared to the same period in 2022).

