Nghe An reallocates public investment capital to 3 transportation projects with good disbursement progress

(Baonghean.vn) - The decision has been made at the 14th session of the 18th Provincial Council of Nghe An province.

The road connecting Vinh and Cua Lo (phase 2) project. Photo: Tran Chau

As per the decision, the Nghe An Provincial People's Council has adjusted and reduced the local budget investment plan for 6 projects in 2023, with a total capital of VND 74.347 billion. These projects include the road from Pha Khao village, Mai Son commune, Tuong Duong district to milestone 390, with a reduction of 8 out of 10 billion dong in the total assigned plan for this year.

The investment in enhancing the measurement and testing capacity for the Nghe An Technical center of standards metrology and quality has been reduced from 9.347 out of 9.347 billion dong allocated for 2023. The construction project of Nghe An Oncology Hospital (phase 2) has been reduced by 10 out of 15 billion dong allocated for 2023. The construction of the drainage system along Le Nin Street, Trường Thi Ward (Vinh City) has been reduced by 30 out of 30 billion dong allocated.

The project for the working facilities of the Party Committee, People's Council, and People's Committee of Yen Thang, Xieng My, Tam Hop, Huu Khuong, Nhon Mai, and Mai Son (Tuong Duong district) has been reduced by 10 out of 15 billion dong allocated. The infrastructure project for the digital transformation of Nghe An province has been reduced by 7 out of 7 billion dong allocated.

The over VND 74 billion reduced from these 6 projects will be reallocated and supplemented to 3 other ones: The road connecting Vinh and Cua Lo (phase 2) will receive an additional investment of VND 48.347 billion, bringing the total local budget capital for this project in 2023 to VND 98.347 billion.

An additional VND 15 billion will be allocated for the construction of Do Cung Bridge across the Lam River in Thanh Chuong district, bringing the total local budget capital for this project in 2023 to VND 70 billion.

The remaining VND 11 billion will be allocated for the renovation and repair of Provincial Road 539C from Km7 to Km16+50, increasing the total capital investment from the local budget for this project in 2023 to VND 21 billion.

Prior to this decision, the provincial People's Committee submitted a report to explain the reasons for withdrawing capital from the above projects. These reasons include the projects not being able to fully disburse the planned targets due to issues such as project adjustments or the ongoing legal procedures related to the representative of the construction contractor. Some projects had a large amount of advances from the 2022 plan, and they were still in the process of completing the construction work, resulting in no or low disbursement in 2023.

The aforementioned projects adjusted to increase their capital has been approved by the People's Council, and the provincial People's Committee has assigned the investment plan targets for the public investment in 2023. The additional capital for these projects ensures that it does not exceed the mid-term public investment plan for the 2021-2025 period that has not yet been allocated.

Nghe An province particularly prioritizes the additional capital for key transportation projects to accelerate their progress, achieve early completion, contribute to the economic and social development, and boost projects with good disbursement progress, demand and capability to meet the additional targets in 2023.