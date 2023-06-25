Nghe An’s women leave good impressions at the 2023 National Women's Folk Dance and Sports Competition

(Baonghean.vn) - Women from Nghe An province have made a significant impact at the competition by participating in two sports: women's volleyball and badminton and of winning the badminton’s "Style Award".

The Nghe An team at the opening ceremony. Photo: Vuong Giang

The National Women's Folk Dance and Sports Competition in 2023, themed "Healthy and Beautiful Vietnamese Women," was organized by the Vietnam Women's Union in collaboration with the People's Committee of Bac Giang province. The competition has recently concluded, and the women of Nghe An province have left a remarkable and positive impression with their enthusiastic spirit and competitive performance.

The competition attracted nearly 1,000 participants, including women officials and members from 50 provinces, cities and units across the country. The teams competed in three categories: folk dance, badminton, and air volleyball.

The athletes compete in badminton. Photo: Vuong Giang

The Nghe An Women's Union participated in women's air volleyball and badminton. The team consisted of 12 selected athletes from Nghe An's women in the police force, civil servants, women living and working in the province.

The competition featured 37 matches in women's air volleyball across 8 groups and 136 badminton matches across 8 groups. The athletes from the Nghe An team, including non-professional players, dedicated themselves to delivering exciting matches with beautiful plays, intense competition, and a display of determination, effort, and devotion to represent their province.

At the competition, the Nghe An team won the "Style Award" in the women's doubles category for players above 45 years old in the sport of badminton.

Representative of the Nghe An team receives the Style Award. Photo: Vuong Giang

Along with the competition, various activities were organized, including the seminar on "Eliminating harmful cultural practices for health and promoting a new cultural lifestyle"; the Women's Day of Creativity and Entrepreneurship, Building Happy Families in 2023; and the forum on the role of women in preserving and promoting the cultural value of OCOP products and conserving traditional industries and crafts.