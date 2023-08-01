The Party Committee of the Provincial Agencies’ Bloc holds a training course on protecting the Party’s ideological foundation

(Baonghean.vn) - On August 1, the Party Committee of the Nghe An’s Provincial Agencies’ Bloc organized a training course on protecting the Party's ideological foundation; fighting and refuting wrong and hostile viewpoints in the new situation.

The training course was attended by presenters, members of the Steering Committee 35, social media collaborators, the Bloc's presentation team, and officials of the Party Committee of the Provincial Agencies’ Bloc.

Earlier, the Standing Party Committee of the Provincial Agencies’ Bloc and political-social organizations presented flowers to congratulate the Publicity and Education Committee of the Bloc's Party Committee on the 93rd anniversary.

At the conference, Ms. Phan Thi Minh Ly - Head of the Office of Political Theory & Party History, Provincial Publicity and Education Committee, comprehensively explained Regulation No. 85-QD/TW dated October 7, 2022, by the Secretariat on the establishment and use of personal websites on the Internet and social media platforms by officials and Party members.

Regulation No. 85-QD/TW is a new regulation, issued with the aim of further enhancing the responsibility and obligations of each official and Party member, promoting a pioneering and exemplary spirit in establishing and using personal websites on the internet, and contributing to firmly protecting the ideological foundation of the Party. Accordingly, there are five fundamental contents in Regulation 85 that Party committees and Party organizations need to implement; six fundamental contents on the responsibilities of officials and Party members, and three behaviors violating Regulation 85 that should be avoided.

In the second part of the training course, Mr. Nguyen Thanh Vinh - Deputy Head of the PA03 Division, Nghe An Police Department exchanged some skills to protect the ideological foundation of the Party, to fight and refute wrong and hostile viewpoints in the current situation. He also provided information about some results in fighting against and refuting erroneous and hostile viewpoints in the country and in the province over the past time.

At the conclusion of the conference, Ms. Le Thi Kim Oanh - Head of the Publicity and Education Committee of the Party Committee of the Provincial Agencies’ Bloc, Deputy Head of the Steering Committee 35 of the Bloc suggested that members of the Steering Committee 35, presenters and social media collaborators should maintain a strong sense of responsibility and apply the skills gained during the training course to combat and refute wrong viewpoints and harmful information on the Internet and social media. She emphasized the importance of focusing on the work of publicity and education regarding politics, ideology, ethics, lifestyle, and the prevention of ideological degradation, "self-evolution," and "self-transformation" among officials and Party members.