Thai Hoa town to welcome the largest investment project ever

(Baonghean.vn) - Viet A Steel Structure and Power Cable Factory Complex Project with a total investment of VND 1,128.35 billion, is currently under the process to submit to the Standing Committee of the Provincial People's Committee for comments.
Nghia My Industrial Cluster in Thai Hoa town. Photo: Thanh Duy
This is the information provided by Thai Hoa town’s leaders at the recent meeting with the provincial delegation headed by Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Hoang Nghia Hieu.
The project, which is invested by Viet A Industrial Trade and Investment Group Joint Stock Company, aims to produce steel structures and steel poles for high-voltage electrical and power transmission projects; lighting poles; telecommunications poles; mechanical products of all kinds; non-standard components; production of electrical wires and cables of all kinds... with an output of 10,000 tons per year for electrical cables and 20,000 tons per year for mechanical products, steel structures of all kinds.
If approved by Nghe An province, the project will be implemented in Nghia My Industrial Cluster, Thai Hoa town on an area of about 8.27ha, contributing to increasing the value of export products of Nghe An province, and at the same time providing for infrastructure investment needs and electricity industry for the North Central region in particular and the whole country in general.
When put into operation, Viet A Steel Structure and Power Cable Factory Complex is expected to create stable jobs for about 850 local workers and contribute to the State budget.
The investment project is in line with the objectives and targets of industrial development and construction of Thai Hoa town in the 2020 - 2025 period at the Resolution of the 3rd Party Congress of Thai Hoa town.
It is the largest investment attraction project ever in Thai Hoa town; creating motivation and leverage that is very important in local socio-economic development.
On July 2, 2021, the Standing Committee of Nghe An Provincial Party Committee issued Resolution No. 02-NQ/TU "On the construction and development of Thai Hoa town into a central urban area in the Northwest of Nghe An", which defines the goal of striving to develop Thai Hoa to become a class III urban area by 2025 and a provincial city by 2030.
The year 2022 witnessed a strong breakthrough in investment attraction into Thai Hoa town with 7 investment projects, with a total capital of VND 1,828 billion; of which, 6 out of 7 projects have been approved in terms of investment policy by the Provincial People's Committee (1 project is only waiting for a construction permit; 4 projects are implementing site clearance compensation and 1 project is making construction planning dossiers).
In order to obtain the above results, Thai Hoa town has effectively directed the reform of working methods in the content of commenting on investment policies for projects in the town to ensure quickness and strictness in accordance with the provisions of law; limiting the addition of documents, saving time and effort for investors; shortening the time to apply for investment policies to an average of 1.5 months.
The town also directly supports investors in preparing investment policy documents and legal procedures as regulated; accompanies investors to keep abreast of work progress, joins investors in explaining relevant contents and documents when requested by provincial departments, sectors and Provincial People's Committee.
On the occasion of the Year of the Cat 2023, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has delivered remarks offering the best wishes to the Vietnamese at home and abroad as well as people around the world.
(Baonghean.vn) - Mr. Vuong Dinh Hue - Member of the Politburo, Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) and his delegation visited Kim Lien Special National Relic Site and offered incense in memory of President Ho Chi Minh.
(Baonghean.vn) - On the occasion of preparing to celebrate the Lunar New Year 2023, the delegation wished the Party, Authority and People of Dien Chau a new year with abundant health, happiness, unity and efforts to build a richer and more beautiful district.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a meeting with leaders and former leaders of the Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front in Hanoi on January 19, on the threshold of the Lunar New Year (Tet) – the biggest festival in a year of Vietnamese people.
(Baonghean.vn) - On January 13 afternoon, in Vinh city, leaders of Xaysomboun province (Lao People's Democratic Republic) visited and wished the Party, government and people of Nghe An province on the occasion of Spring Quy Mao 2023.
Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping on January 14 exchanged their greetings on the occasion of the coming Lunar New Year, to be celebrated by the peoples of both countries.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and representatives of the overseas Vietnamese attending the Homeland Spring 2023 programme on January 14 offered incense at the Thang Long Royal Citadel in Hanoi, on the occasion of the coming traditional Lunar New Year which will arrive later next week.
(Baonghean.vn) - Khau Bua Sa is 1 of the 12 biggest holidays of Thai people, usually celebrated on lunar July 29. At the present, the holiday is only maintained in some areas, including Yen Hoa village of My Ly commune.
(Baonghean.vn) - On January 12 afternoon, Mr. Nguyen Nam Dinh - Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Permanent Vice Chairman of the People's Council led the delegation to visit and present gifts in Thanh Chuong district.
(Baonghean.vn) - On January 12 morning, in Vinh City, Nghe An Provincial Party Committee’s Popularization and Education Commission and Nghe An Journalists Association jointly organized 2023 Quy Mao Spring Press Festival and presented Nghe An Golden Hammer and Sickle Awards 2022.
(Baonghean.vn) - On January 7 morning, Nghe An’s Youth Union and Union of Students celebrated the 73rd anniversary of the traditional day of the Vietnam Union of Students (January 9, 1950 - January 9, 2023), honored the title of "Student of Five Good Characters” and awarded the "January’s Star".
(Baonghean.vn) - On January 7 morning, at the National Assembly (NA) Building, under the chairmanship of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, the MPs discussed the National Master Plan for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.
(Baonghean.vn) - On January 7, the delegation of the Military Command of Houaphanh province (Laos) paid a visit to Nghe An and wished the province’s Military Command a happy Traditional Vietnamese New Year.
(Baonghean.vn) - From January 3 to January 6, the delegation of Chosun University (South Korea) led by Mr. Young Don Min - President of the university visited and worked in Nghe An to discuss the cooperation programmes on education, training, cultural exchange, sports...
(Baonghean.vn) - According to Nghe An Statistics Office, in 2022, despite many difficulties and challenges due to natural disasters and Covid -19 pandemic, Nghe An's economy still maintained a fairly high growth rate of 9.08%, ranking 2nd in the North Central region and 22nd nationwide.
(Baonghean.vn) - Mr. Hoang Nghia Hieu - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee led the delegation to visit officers and soldiers at My Ly Border Guard Station, in Ky Son District on January 4.
(Baonghean.vn) - As of 10pm of January 3, 2023, more than VND 131.8 billion from agencies, units, businesses, organizations, individuals, philanthropists, etc have been donated and registered to donate to "Tet for the poor - Quy Mao Spring 2023: Warm Tet - compatriot bonds" in Nghe An.
(Baonghean.vn) - This year's New Year holiday lasted 3 days, the weather was quite favorable for activities, entertainment and travel. Therefore, some destinations in Nghe An attracted a large number of tourists to experience entertainment and culinary services.
(Baonghean.vn) - In 2022, the foreign affairs of Nghe An continued to be implemented in a unified, flexible and comprehensive way in Party diplomacy, State diplomacy and people-to-people diplomacy; making an important contribution to promoting the socio-economic development of the province.