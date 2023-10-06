Nghe An’s leaders visit and work with the Vietnamese Embassy in the Federal Republic of Germany

(Baonghean.vn) - On the afternoon of October 4, Mr. Le Hong Vinh - Permanent Deputy Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee, led a delegation from Nghe An province to visit the Vietnamese Embassy in the Federal Republic of Germany.

An overall view of the meeting. Photo: Pham Van Toan

The working delegation included leaders from the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Management Board of the Southeast Economic Zone, the Department of Industry and Trade, the Department of Planning and Investment, the Office of the Provincial People's Committee, and representatives from some enterprises in Nghe An province.

The delegation was welcomed by Mr. Vu Quang Minh - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to the Federal Republic of Germany.

During the meeting, Mr. Le Hong Vinh informed the Ambassador about the socio-economic achievements of Nghe An province in the past period as well as the cooperation between Nghe An and the Federal Republic of Germany.

Accordingly, despite facing unfavorable impacts from rapid and complex global political, security, and economic developments, the province has made great efforts to achieve comprehensive results in various fields. The scale of the economy currently ranks 10th nationwide. Economic growth in 2022 reached 9.08%, ranking 22nd in the country; in the first six months of 2023, the province's economic growth reached 5.79%.

The total budget revenue in 2022 reached VND 21,805 billion (equivalent to nearly USD 919 million); in the first 6 months of 2023, it is estimated to reach VND 8,489.4 billion (equivalent to nearly USD 358 million).

The Permanent Deputy Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee Le Hong Vinh presents a gift to Mr. Vu Quang Minh - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to the Federal Republic of Germany. Photo: Pham Van Toan

In 2022, Nghe An’s FDI attraction reached nearly USD 1 billion, ranking among the top 10 nationwide. In the first half of 2023, FDI attraction in Nghe An province continues to be a bright spot, currently ranking 8th out of 63 localities in Vietnam.

Nghe An always values the development cooperation with partners from Europe, including the Federal Republic of Germany. However, up to now, there has been no German enterprise investing in Nghe An.

Regarding exports, in 2022, the total export turnover from Nghe An to Germany reached USD 33.247 million. The main items were various types of steel (USD 18.48 million), textiles (USD 13.1 million), processed fruits and fruit juices (USD 1.43 million), paving stones (USD 55,800), gas lighters (USD 49,000), rice (USD 41,000), plastic additives (USD 12,600). In the first 8 months of 2023, the total export turnover from Nghe An to Germany is estimated to reach USD 28.8 million, with main items including various types of steel (USD 23.5 million), textiles (USD 4.7 million), processed fruits and fruit juices (USD 223,000), rice (USD 120,000), paving stones (USD 89,000), plastic additives (USD 30,000), machinery, equipment, tools, and other spare parts (USD 10,000).

Regarding imports, the total import turnover in 2022 reached USD 1.49 million, with main items being machinery, equipment, tools, and other spare parts (USD 935,000), animal feed and raw materials (USD 555,000). In the first 8 months of 2023, the total import turnover is estimated to reach USD 1.3 million, with machinery, equipment, tools, and other spare parts accounting for USD 839,000, animal feed (USD 234,000), raw materials for production (USD 118,000), animal feed and raw materials (USD 111,000), chemicals (USD 4,700).

The Permanent Deputy Chairman of Nghe An’s Provincial People's Committee expressed his hope that in the coming time, the Vietnamese Embassy in the Federal Republic of Germany will continue to support and promote investment cooperation between Nghe An province and the Federal Republic of Germany in areas such as high technology, environmentally friendly technology, clean energy, renewable energy; medical equipment production, healthcare services, education and training, high-quality tourism, financial services, logistics, and other modern services; development of modern technical infrastructure, especially new industries based on Industry 4.0...

The delegation takes a photo with the Ambassador. Photo: Pham Van Toan

Speaking at the meeting, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to the Federal Republic of Germany Vu Quang Minh acknowledged the achievements in the economic and social development of Nghe An province. He emphasized that since the establishment in 1975, the Vietnam-Germany relations have developed positively, become increasingly deep, effective, and comprehensive.

For many years, Germany has been one of Vietnam's most important partners in Europe. Mutual trust and understanding between the two nations have been strengthened through the maintenance of high-level exchanges and cooperative mechanisms. The two countries have signed numerous agreements providing a legal framework for economic cooperation, such as the double taxation avoidance agreement, the Agreement on the Promotion and Protection of Investment, as well as agreements on maritime and aviation cooperation.

In terms of trade, currently, the Federal Republic of Germany is Vietnam's largest trading partner in Europe (accounting for nearly 20% of Vietnam's exports to the EU) and serves as an important transit hub for Vietnamese goods to reach other markets in Europe. At the same time, Vietnam is also Germany's leading trading partner in Southeast Asia and its sixth-largest trading partner in Asia. Germany plays an active role in the negotiation and ratification process of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) within the EU.

The Vietnamese Embassy in the Federal Republic of Germany commits to supporting the province in connecting with German investors, especially in areas where Nghe An has advantages and aligns with the province's development direction. Additionally, it aims to foster cooperation in trade, services, science and technology, education, culture, and labor export.

During the working visit of the Nghe An delegation to the Federal Republic of Germany, the delegation visited the Dong Xuan Trade Center in the capital city of Berlin. They also met with businesses and fellow Nghe - Tinh compatriots who are residing and working in Berlin, Germany.

On the morning of October 6, the Nghe An delegation will participate in the Vietnam - Germany Trade Promotion Conference and the business exchange program in Berlin. This event is hosted by the Department of Trade Promotion, Ministry of Industry and Trade, in collaboration with the Association of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry.