The delegation from Vientiane’s People's Council pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh

Mai Hoa

(Baonghean.vn) - On October 20, the delegation of the People's Council of Vientiane City, Lao People's Democratic Republic, visited the Kim Lien Special National Historical Relic Site in Nam Dan District to hold a ceremony in commemoration of President Ho Chi Minh.

bna_ MH11.jpg
The delegates pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh. Photo: M.H

At the memorial house of President Ho Chi Minh in Kim Lien Special National Historical Relic Site, the working delegation of the People's Council of Vientiane City and Nghe An Province organized a ceremony to offer flowers, make offerings, and offer incense to express deep respect for President Ho Chi Minh, the dedicated activist of the international communist and workers' movements.

He dedicated and sacrificed for the cause of national liberation, class liberation, and the struggle for peace and happiness of the Vietnamese people and the people in the world.

The great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos have developed from the traditional relationship established by President Ho Chi Minh and Prince Souphanouvong, Chairman Kaysone Phomvihane, and the revolutionary leaders of the two countries who laid the foundation and diligently nurtured it, becoming an invaluable asset for the people of both countries, passed down through generations of leaders, revolutionary soldiers, and people of the two countries.

Especially, since the two countries embarked on the renewal process with many difficulties and challenges, but with the fine tradition of the "special relationship" and under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, the relations between the two countries have been increasingly strengthened, expanded, and achieved significant victories.

bna_ MH8.jpg
The delegation of the People's Council of Vientiane City and Nghe An Province visit the homeland of President Ho Chi Minh. Photo: M.H

The responsibility of the current generation of leaders, revolutionary soldiers, and the people of the two countries today and in the future is to continue to build and promote the special and loyal relationship, in order to jointly promote the sustainable development of the two countries.

On this occasion, the working delegation of the People's Council of Vientiane City and Nghe An Province also paid a visit and offered incense in memory of President Ho Chi Minh's ancestors and family members at Chung Son Temple, Kim Lien Commune, Nam Dan District.

bna_ MH7.jpg
The working delegation of the People's Council of Vientiane City and Nghe An Province visit the Memorial House of the Government of the Lao People's Democratic Republic. Photo: M.H

The delegation also took the time to visit the hometown of President Ho Chi Minh and the Memorial House of the Government of the Lao People's Democratic Republic located within the area of the Kim Lien Special National Historical Relic Site.

